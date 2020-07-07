Trump says schools must reopen in fall, despite pandemic
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that schools must open in the fall, as governors struggle with a steady nationwide increase in coronavirus infections and states reverse and pause attempts to reopen. "SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!!" Trump said in a Twitter post. Schools are largely under the jurisdiction of state and local governments.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 00:20 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that schools must open in the fall, as governors struggle with a steady nationwide increase in coronavirus infections and states reverse and pause attempts to reopen.
"SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!!" Trump said in a Twitter post. It was not immediately clear what actions Trump was considering to force schools to open. Schools are largely under the jurisdiction of state and local governments.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- COVID-19