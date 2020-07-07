Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Dynamo Brest players quarantined over coronavirus cases

Belarusian champions Dynamo Brest confirmed on Monday that several players are under quarantine after testing positive for the novel coronavirus but urged local media not to mislead the public about the number of infections.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 01:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 01:35 IST
Soccer-Dynamo Brest players quarantined over coronavirus cases
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia

Belarusian champions Dynamo Brest confirmed on Monday that several players are under quarantine after testing positive for the novel coronavirus but urged local media not to mislead the public about the number of infections. Belarusian media reported in the last few days that more than 10 Dynamo players have been isolated due to COVID-19 cases but the club had repeatedly declined to comment.

"Yes, some in the team contracted the disease," the club, who won their maiden Belarusian title last year, said in a statement on Monday. "But they are definitely not 15 people as the media reported. "Several players are quarantined. As for those with confirmed coronavirus -- their condition is stable and satisfactory."

On Sunday, Ukraine striker Artem Milevskiy, who has 50 caps, said on Instagram he had begun a mandatory 14 days of isolation. Dynamo, however, did not disclose the names of infected players.

The club, based in Brest on the border with Poland, pointed fingers at local media. "We also urge the media not to mislead the public," Dynamo said. "In this difficult time, the team needs support and understanding."

Belarus was the only country in Europe playing soccer amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, making it an unlikely draw for fans overseas where matches have been cancelled. As of Monday, there were nearly 64,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus, with more than 420 deaths.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, has been publicly sceptical about the need for strong action to curb the spread of the coronavirus. He has called fears over the virus a "psychosis" and variously suggested drinking vodka, visiting saunas or playing ice hockey to beat the disease.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

FEATURE-Back to work? Not without a check-in app, immunity passport

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die at 68

The worlds longest-surviving conjoined twins died July 4 at the age of 68. Ronnie and Donnie Galyon, of Beavercreek, Ohio, were born joined at the abdomen Oct. 28, 1951. In 2014, the brothers earned the distinction of being the worlds oldes...

'Crushing experience' awaits Ghislaine Maxwell at troubled jail

Ghislaine Maxwell was detained on Monday in a troubled U.S. jail in Brooklyn where she will undergo humiliating searches and be denied nearly all possessions, a far cry from the luxury estate where she was arrested as an accused accomplice ...

Brazil shocked by woman held as a slave for years at family mansion

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The discovery of a domestic worker kept as a slave in a mansion in a wealthy part of Sao Paulo for years has shocked Brazil, with labor prosecutors seeking a large R1 mil...

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on strong services sector, hopes of China recovery

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday as a rebound in U.S. services industry activity in June and expectations of a revival in Chinas economy boosted optimism, helping investors look past a surge in new coronavirus cases in the United States. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020