China's university exam begins after virus delay
The exam is believed to be the first mass gathering event since the virus outbreak and administrators are enforcing strict rules to prevent infections, including proof of wellness, social distancing and the wearing of masks China on Tuesday reported eight new virus cases, all of them brought from outside the country, the National Health Council reported.PTI | Beijing | Updated: 07-07-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 08:58 IST
Almost 11 million students began taking China's university entrance exam Tuesday after a delay as the country worked to bring down coronavirus infections
The grueling two-day university entrance exam can be a key determinant of a student's future and was pushed back weeks from its scheduled date. The exam is believed to be the first mass gathering event since the virus outbreak and administrators are enforcing strict rules to prevent infections, including proof of wellness, social distancing and the wearing of masks
China on Tuesday reported eight new virus cases, all of them brought from outside the country, the National Health Council reported. China has reported a total of 4,634 deaths among 83,565 cases of COVID-19 since the virus that causes the disease was first detected in the central city of Wuhan late last year.
