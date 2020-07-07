Two more persons test positive in Sikkim

Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the tally in the state to 127, a health department official said on Tuesday. The two patients -- a 27-year-old woman and a 37- year-old man -- have been admitted to the isolation ward of STNM hospital here, Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Pema T Bhutia, said.

Five patients, who have recovered from the disease, were discharged from the hospital, he said. Sikkim currently has 44 active cases. Seventy people have recovered so far, while 13 have migrated out of the state.