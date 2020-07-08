Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-MLS dealt another blow as more players opt out of season restart

Major League Soccer's attempt to restart its COVID-19 hit season suffered another setback on Tuesday when Vancouver Whitecaps announced five members of the team will not make the trip to Orlando for the 'MLS is Back' tournament. Forwards Lucas Cavallini and Fredy Montero chose not to travel with the team to Florida because of the novel coronavirus threat.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 03:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 03:09 IST
Soccer-MLS dealt another blow as more players opt out of season restart

Major League Soccer's attempt to restart its COVID-19 hit season suffered another setback on Tuesday when Vancouver Whitecaps announced five members of the team will not make the trip to Orlando for the 'MLS is Back' tournament.

Forwards Lucas Cavallini and Fredy Montero chose not to travel with the team to Florida because of the novel coronavirus threat. Georges Mukumbilwa, a Canadian permanent resident, was not cleared to travel outside of Canada and Tosaint Ricketts has been ruled out with an unspecified pre-existing condition that puts him at a higher risk if he contracted COVID-19.

Andy Rose has chosen not to travel as his wife is about to give birth. "Due to the current situation with COVID-19, I made the hard decision to stay with my wife and daughters in Canada, instead of traveling with the team to Florida," said Montero in an Instagram post. "It was not an easy decision."

In his seventh MLS season, the Colombian has 68 goals in 186 matches with the Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders. Canada international Cavallini had similar concerns.

"Unfortunately COVID-19 has had a very big impact, taking away two beloved members of my family. I feel that it is best that I remain home to support my loved ones at this challenging time," said Cavallini in a statement. The month long tournament to be played in a quarantine bubble at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida kicks off on Wednesday.

All 26 MLS clubs were set to take part until FC Dallas were withdrawn on Monday after 10 players and a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. Vancouver were scheduled to play Dallas in their tournament opener on Thursday.

"We are really feeling safe," said Atlanta United coach Frank de Boer during a pre-tournament conference call. "When Dallas came here they were probably contaminated already. "What I see from our players they look not concerned but I cannot look in their minds of course."

Nashville SC could be the next to be withdrawn as MLS postponed their first game and are evaluating the club’s participation after five players tested positive and four more require further testing. Earlier the league lost one of its star attractions and reigning most valuable player when Los Angeles FC's Mexican forward Carlos Vela opted to stay home, citing his wife’s “risky pregnancy".

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

2 detained in Faridabad in connection with Kanpur encounter

Two persons have been detained in Faridabad in connection to the Kanpur encounter in which 8 police personnel lost their lives.Special Task Force STF of Uttar Pradesh detained a relative of Kanpur encounter main accused history-sheeter Vika...

5-day shutdown in urban areas of Odisha's Ganjam from July 9

Five-day complete shutdown will be in place in all urban areas and five block headquarters of Ganjam from July 9-13, according to Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange. During the shutdown period, essential services will continue.According ...

Govt targeting Priyanka Gandhi as she is strongest opponent: Ajay Maken

Slamming Centre over eviction notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party leader Ajay Maken on Tuesday said that the government is targeting her as she is the strongest opponent member and raising her voice on the impo...

Puducherry minister alleges irregularities in LG's office

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao has alleged that various irregularities taking place in the Puducherry Lt Governors office and said he will submit a letter of complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020