Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran coronavirus death toll exceeds 12,000 as lockdown curbs ease

Iran's coronavirus death toll exceeded 12,000 on Wednesday, the health ministry said, with 153 deaths in the past 24 hours, amid a sharp rise in the number of daily infections and deaths in the past week as lockdown measures have eased. The total number of infections has reached 248,379, with 209,463 people having recovered, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in a statement on state TV.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 08-07-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 16:17 IST
Iran coronavirus death toll exceeds 12,000 as lockdown curbs ease
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran's coronavirus death toll exceeded 12,000 on Wednesday, the health ministry said, with 153 deaths in the past 24 hours, amid a sharp rise in the number of daily infections and deaths in the past week as lockdown measures have eased.

The total number of infections has reached 248,379, with 209,463 people having recovered, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in a statement on state TV. Iran recorded 200 deaths from COVID-19 within a 24-hour period on Tuesday, the highest official figure recorded by the ministry.

President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday launched new measures to try to curb the spread. Iranians who do not wear masks will be denied state services and workplaces that fail to comply with health protocols will be shut for a week, he said. State TV has regularly aired interviews in recent days with reporters questioning people on public transport and in shopping malls why they were not wearing masks.

Some said they did not feel a sense of urgency, others said the masks were uncomfortable.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

2 civilians injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Kupwara

Two civilians were injured in the ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara district of North Kashmir on Wednesday. Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing mortars and other weapons along L...

Monsoon trough likely to shift northwards in next 24 hours: IMD

The India Meteorological Department IMD predicted the gradual shift of monsoon trough northwards along the foothills of Himalayas within the next 24 hours and isolated heavy falls over Kutch on Wednesday. The western end of monsoon trough i...

New Development Bank successfully places RMB 2 bln bond in China Interbank Bond Market

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- On July 6, 2020, the New Development Bank NDB successfully placed a RMB 2 bln bond in the China Interbank Bond Market, with a maturity of 5 years and a coupon rate of 3. By issuing the Bond, the Bank com...

CSC and Coca-Cola India Ink MoU to Boost Outreach in Rural India

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Pilot phase to list Coca-Colas products on CSCs Grameen eStore platform for key markets in APT, UP and Haryana Enable availability of affordable, essential hydration to rural communities...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020