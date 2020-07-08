Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Serbian president appeals to protesters after dozens hurt in Belgrade clashes

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on protesters on Wednesday to stop attending anti-government rallies to avoid further spread of the coronavirus, warning there were no beds left in hospitals, after dozens of demonstrators and police were hurt in overnight clashes. The violence in the capital Belgrade was triggered when a crowd stormed parliament in protest at plans to reimpose a lockdown following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:34 IST
UPDATE 1-Serbian president appeals to protesters after dozens hurt in Belgrade clashes

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on protesters on Wednesday to stop attending anti-government rallies to avoid further spread of the coronavirus, warning there were no beds left in hospitals, after dozens of demonstrators and police were hurt in overnight clashes.

The violence in the capital Belgrade was triggered when a crowd stormed parliament in protest at plans to reimpose a lockdown following a surge in COVID-19 cases. "There are no free beds in our hospitals, we will open new hospitals," Vucic said in an address to the nation. He also accused far-right organizations and unspecified regional "intelligence officials" of staging riots to "undermine Serbia's position".

Serbian opposition parties and activists announced more protests in Belgrade later in the day. Footage showed police kicking and beating people with truncheons, while protesters pelted officers with stones and bottles, after thousands chanting for the resignation of Vucic gathered outside the parliament building on Tuesday.

Although he had on Tuesday said a new lockdown would be imposed in Belgrade at the weekend, Vucic said on Wednesday he had ultimately advised the government and health authorities not to introduce it. The government would announce a new set of sanitary measures on Thursday, he said. Earlier, police director Vladimir Rebic said that 43 police and 17 protesters were hurt and 23 protesters had been arrested.

The government's critics say its decisions to allow soccer matches, religious festivities, parties and private gatherings to resume, and parliamentary elections to go ahead on June 21, are to blame for the spike in infections. Serbia, a country of 7 million, has reported 17,076 COVID-19 cases and 341 deaths. Health authorities say hospitals are running at full capacity and staff are exhausted.

The government says a lack of sanitary discipline among the population is the reason for the rise in cases. Opposition parties, many of which boycotted an election that Vucic's Progressive Party won by a landslide, say he is using the pandemic and lockdowns to strengthen what they call his autocratic rule, accusations that he denies.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Tata Motors brings in six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong leader Sushmita Dev tests +ve for corona infection

Congress leader Sushmita Dev has tested positive for coronavirus infection but said she is asymptomatic as of now. She is the third Congress leader after Sanjay Jha and Abhishek Singhvi to have turned positive for the virus.My report as sig...

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches Bhubaneswar Land Use Intelligence System

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched BLUIS - Bhubaneswar Land Use Intelligence System, the flagship development of General Administration and Public grievances departments. Under BLUIS, a web and mobile-based solution ...

Manish Sisodia expresses concern over reduction of syllabus by CBSE

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia has expressed reservations and concern over the manner and content of the syllabus reduction of classes 9th to12th for the academic session 2020-21 by the Central Board of Se...

U'khand govt to give water connection at Rs 1 per household

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday announced that water connection will be provided to economically weaker people of the state in Rupee 1. As per an official release of the Chief Ministers Office CMO, a budget of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020