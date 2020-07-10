China reports 4 new coronavirus cases in mainland

China reports 4 new coronavirus cases in mainlandReuters | Shanghai | Updated: 10-07-2020 05:59 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 05:59 IST
China reported four new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 9, down from nine a day earlier, the health authority said on Friday. All four of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.
China also reported three new asymptomatic patients, compared with six such cases a day earlier.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- National Health Commission
- COVID-19