Czech coronavirus cases top 13,000 after recent uptick

The number of coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic has climbed to more than 13,000, Health Ministry data showed on Friday, after a recent uptick in infections in local outbreaks in the central European country.

The country of 10.7 million has reported a total of 13,001 cases, as of Friday at 1530 GMT, since the outbreak began in March. Of those, 8,208 have recovered and 352 have died of the COVID-19 illness.