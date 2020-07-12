Left Menu
Development News Edition

82 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Nepal

The number of recovered patients has gone up to 8,589 as 147 COVID–19 patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesperson Jageshwor Gautam said. A total of 82 new infections have been reported, pushing the country's tally to 16,801, the official said.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-07-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 17:20 IST
82 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Nepal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nepal's COVID-19 cases jumped to 16,801 after 82 new infections were reported, while 38 people have succumbed to the coronavirus, a senior health official said on Sunday. The number of recovered patients has gone up to 8,589 as 147 COVID–19 patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesperson Jageshwor Gautam said.

A total of 82 new infections have been reported, pushing the country's tally to 16,801, the official said. Currently, there are 8174 corona active patients undergoing treatment at different health facilities across the country. Nepal's COVID–19 recovery rate has reached 51.1 per cent, Gautam said.

The death toll remains 38 as there was no death reported in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry. So far, 283,515 PCR tests have been conducted across the country, it said.

The novel coronavirus which originated from China in December last year has claimed over 5.6 lakh lives and infected more than 12 million people globally, according to Johns Hopkins University data..

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP is attempting to create an atmosphere of uncertainty in Rajasthan, will not succeed: Cong general secretary Avinash Pande to PTI.

BJP is attempting to create an atmosphere of uncertainty in Rajasthan, will not succeed Cong general secretary Avinash Pande to PTI....

Gaana hopes to net almost 100 mn customers, mostly TikTok users

The countrys largest music-streaming platform Gaana, backed by the Times Group and Chinese investment giant Tencent Holdings, expects to add nearly 100 million users over the next 12 months to its already 150 million-plus strong users, most...

After Amitabh and Abhishek, Aishwarya, daughter Aaradhya also test positive for COVID-19

A day after Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were diagnosed with COVID-19, the megastars daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested positive for the virus. Maharashtra Hea...

Cricket-England's Archer, Wood strike as Windies reach 35-3 at lunch

England pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood claimed three early wickets on the final day as the West Indies made a shaky start chasing 200 to win the first test at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday.The visitors struggled to 35-3 at lunch with Ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020