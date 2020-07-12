Left Menu
Updated: 12-07-2020 18:35 IST
Health News Roundup: Tokyo confirms 206 new cases of coronavirus; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Tokyo confirms 206 new cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday - NHK

Tokyo officials confirmed 206 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, public broadcaster NHK reported, as Japan's capital struggles with a resurgence in cases after the government lifted a state of emergency. The total marks the fourth straight day of more than 200 cases.

Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases, 539 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry on Saturday reported 6,094 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 539 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 295,268 cases and 34,730 deaths. The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

U.S. CDC reports 3,173,212 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 3,173,212 cases of coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 66,281 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 811 to 133,666. The CDC on Saturday reported its tally of cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET July 10 compared to its count a day earlier.

Lebanon records new coronavirus infection high

Lebanon's number of new coronavirus infections increased for a third consecutive day to a record 86, the government said on Saturday. Lebanon has recorded 2,168 infections and 36 deaths since February.

Indonesia reports 1,681 new coronavirus cases - Health Ministry official

Indonesia reported 1,681 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total count to 75,699, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto told a televised news briefing. Fatalities from the COVID-19 rose by 71 on Sunday, he said, bringing the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 3,606, the highest in East Asia outside China.

Thailand plans November human testing for potential coronavirus vaccine

Thai researchers plan to begin human trials of a potential vaccine for the new coronavirus in November and are preparing 10,000 doses, a senior official said on Sunday, aiming for a vaccine that could be ready for use by late next year. Following favourable results in trials on primates, the next step is to manufacture doses for human trials, said Kiat Ruxrungtham, director of the Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University vaccine development program.

Australia's Victoria state marks week of triple-digit coronavirus cases

Australia's Victoria state marked a week of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus infections on Sunday, while a community outbreak in neighbouring New South Wales (NSW) has put the state on high alert. Victoria reported 273 new cases of the coronavirus and another COVID-19 death on Sunday, while NSW had nine cases linked to an outbreak at Sydney pub. Both states account for more than half of Australia's population of 25 million.

Russia reports 6,615 new cases of coronavirus

Russia on Sunday reported 6,615 new coronavirus cases, taking its nationwide tally of infections to 727,162. The country's coronavirus crisis response centre said 130 people had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 11,335.

Brazil sees over 1,000 new coronavirus deaths, cases top 1.8 million

Brazil, the world's No. 2 coronavirus hotspot after the United States, recorded 1,071 new deaths from the outbreak on Saturday, with a total of 1,839,850 confirmed cases, the Health Ministry said. Brazil has now recorded a total of 71,469 deaths, the ministry said.

China's CanSino in talks for COVID-19 vaccine Phase III trial overseas

Chinese vaccine developer CanSino Biologics is in talks with Russia, Brazil, Chile and Saudi Arabia to launch a Phase III trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, its co-founder said on Saturday. China's success in driving down COVID-19 infections has made it harder to conduct large-scale vaccine trials, and so far only a few countries have agreed to work with it.

