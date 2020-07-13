Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy to boost deficit to help car industry and furloughed workers -source

The package is expected to be approved by cabinet in early August but first the government must gain parliamentary backing to increase the deficit target, said the source. Ahead of the new stimulus measures, Rome has so far committed 75 billion euros for families and firms.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-07-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:44 IST
Italy to boost deficit to help car industry and furloughed workers -source
Representative Image Image Credit:

Italy is preparing a 20 billion euro ($22.73 billion) stimulus package that will see families given tax relief and more funds to assist the automotive sector, local authorities and workers temporarily laid off, a government source told Reuters.

The extra spending will involve additional borrowing and drive Italy's budget deficit to around 11.6% of national output from the 10.4% indicated in April. The government began the year with a deficit target of 2.2% of GDP after the 1.6% recorded in 2019, which was the lowest in 12 years, but the coronavirus crisis has pushed the euro zone's third-largest economy into a deep recession, making the old deficit targets redundant.

"Slightly less then 1 billion euros would be used to strengthen current incentives to encourage sales of state-of-the-art combustion engine cars as well as electric and hybrid vehicles," said the source, who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter. An additional 10 billion euros would be set aside for temporary lay-off schemes, to help firms furlough staff rather than sack them.

The government will expand extraordinary schemes currently in place for up to 18 weeks on a selective basis. Companies which lost more in the first half of 2020 as a result of the lockdown measures will be entitled to ask for more help. Rome will also extend its ban on firing employees beyond the current deadline of mid-August.

"We also need to support local authorities whose tax revenues were hit by the lockdown," said the source, adding that the package is still to be finalised and may be subject to change. The package is expected to be approved by cabinet in early August but first the government must gain parliamentary backing to increase the deficit target, said the source.

Ahead of the new stimulus measures, Rome has so far committed 75 billion euros for families and firms. Overall, it has pledged up to 180 billion euros, including state guarantees on potential bank loans, but much less is likely to be actually spent because the government expects most guarantees will not be activated.

($1 = 0.8800 euros)

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US to reject nearly all Chinese claims in South China Sea

U.S. officials say the Trump administration is poised to escalate its actions against China by stepping squarely into one of the most sensitive regional issues dividing them and rejecting outright nearly all of Beijings significant maritime...

Golf-PGA Tour to finish season with no spectators amid COVID-19

The PGA Tour will conduct the rest of its season without fans after the circuits three playoff events announced on Monday that they will be contested without spectators due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In three separate statements, The Norther...

U.S. calls Ghislaine Maxwell's bail request 'nothing,' urges no special treatment

Ghislaine Maxwell cannot be trusted to be freed on bail while facing charges she helped advance Jeffrey Epsteins sexual abuse, and deserves no special treatment because she might contract COVID-19 in jail, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday. P...

Fauci blames virus surge on U.S. not shutting down completely

Top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Monday ascribed the surge in U.S. coronavirus cases to the countrys failure to shut down completely, then a rush to reopen too soon, and urged a commitment to guidelines to snuff out the diseas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020