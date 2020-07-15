Left Menu
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt tests positive for coronavirus -newspaper

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:24 IST
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has tested positive for coronavirus and is believed to be the first U.S. governor to be infected by the virus, The Oklahoman newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Stitt, Oklahoma's first-term Republican governor, announced his positive test results on Wednesday in a conference call with reporters, the newspaper said. (Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

