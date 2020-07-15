Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt tests positive for coronavirus -newspaper

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt tests positive for coronavirus -newspaperReuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:24 IST
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has tested positive for coronavirus and is believed to be the first U.S. governor to be infected by the virus, The Oklahoman newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Stitt, Oklahoma's first-term Republican governor, announced his positive test results on Wednesday in a conference call with reporters, the newspaper said. (Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kevin Stitt
- Oklahoma
- Republican
- Taos
- New Mexico
- Chizu Nomiyama
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Kentucky Democrats to learn party's pick to take on Republican Mitch McConnell
US Domestic News Roundup: 'Wear a mask!' Republicans split with Trump as virus cases surge; Powell, Mnuchin enter the lion's den again to discuss pandemic response and more
Biden attacks Republicans for blocking law on foreign election interference
Ex-fighter pilot McGrath to take on Republican McConnell after Kentucky primary win
Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing