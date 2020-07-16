Left Menu
Development News Edition

China reports 1 new coronavirus case in mainland, none in Beijing

China reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case for the mainland as of the end of July 15, down from six a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China to date is 83,612.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-07-2020 06:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 06:55 IST
China reports 1 new coronavirus case in mainland, none in Beijing

China reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case for the mainland as of the end of July 15, down from six a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday. The new case was an imported infection involving a traveller from overseas. All six cases reported a day earlier were also imported infections.

Beijing reported no new cases for the tenth consecutive day. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China to date is 83,612. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

TRENDING

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen oil tanker wreck: Time running out to avert ‘looming environmental, economic and humanitarian catastrophe’

Time is fast running out for getting a UN team of experts aboard the Yemeni oil storage vessel Safer, before it spills its cargo of 1.148 million barrels of light crude oil into the Red Sea, triggering what would likely be a massive environ...

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesSunak tells struggling businesses not to expect help with debts httpson.ft.com32sW037 Apple win...

Chinese authorities forcefully relocated nearly 60 Tibetans: Report

Chinese authorities have forcefully relocated close to 60 Tibetans from 13 different households in eastern Tibet, NGO Free Tibet said citing Tibet Watch. The relocated Tibetans were moved from Dolying Village in Payul County, eastern Tibet,...

Firearms trafficking, ‘enabler and multiplier of violence’ worldwide

Firearms trafficking poses a grave threat to human life and international security, the UN crime-fighting chief said on Wednesday, launching a new report from her agency that sheds light on the dangers of illicit firearms flows.The Global S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020