China reports 1 new coronavirus case in mainland, none in Beijing
China reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case for the mainland as of the end of July 15, down from six a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday. The new case was an imported infection involving a traveller from overseas. All six cases reported a day earlier were also imported infections.
Beijing reported no new cases for the tenth consecutive day. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China to date is 83,612. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.