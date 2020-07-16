Left Menu
U.S. CDC reports 3,483,832 coronavirus cases

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 22:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 3,483,832 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 67,404 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 947 to 136,938.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 15 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3h5KdLX)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

