Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-Floored by COVID-19, Cirque du Soleil eyes return to the high-wire

And then from there we think that within a couple of years we'll be able to bring back the company where it was." The Cirque is seeing some green shoots of recovery with the reopening of the Chinese production last month, and another show opening in early July in Mexico. In Hangzhou, China, He Guowei said he thinks the audience, which now wears masks, is more enthusiastic than before the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 23:04 IST
FEATURE-Floored by COVID-19, Cirque du Soleil eyes return to the high-wire

As the coronavirus pandemic ripped around the globe, Cirque du Soleil, a circus troupe formed by Quebec street performers that become a global powerhouse, saw most of its operations grind to a halt in barely 48 hours. The company, which gained international renown for extravagant shows featuring acrobats, jugglers, firebreathers and musicians, was forced to shut down productions in China, Italy and the United States, among other countries.

This month, it filed for bankruptcy protection and has concluded an asset purchase agreement with secured lenders that will be presented to a Canadian court on Friday. "I never thought in my life that I would wake up one day and basically in 48 hours we end up with no shows, no revenues," CEO Daniel Lamarre told Reuters.

"It was very tough because from hour to hour I was learning that one country was shut down and then the other country was shut down." Lamarre, who joined Cirque in 2001 as an executive scouting for new opportunities for its high-flying acts, was left scrambling to help performers get home from closed productions abroad and find warehouses to store its 50 trucks of equipment per show.

Before the pandemic, the entertainment company had 44 performances running worldwide and generated about $1 billion in annual revenues from shows that featured underwater performances and others based on Michael Jackson, Lionel Messi and The Beatles. Show cancellations led the company to permanently or temporarily lay off 95% of workers.

“My whole Facebook feed was just sadness," said Chris Gatti, a former high-bar performer and consultant for the company. Privately held Cirque declined to divulge ticket sales but court documents show the company had nearly $1.5 billion in liabilities.

He Guowei, a performer at the company’s Land of Fantasy show in China, practiced his human body juggling specialty at home after the show shuttered in January due to the pandemic. "We feel frustrated when we know the show is suspended," he recalled while training in Hangzhou. "And we also have fears because we have no idea how bad the epidemic is.”

COVID THREAT The coronavirus pandemic is the biggest threat to face Cirque du Soleil, which was created in the early 1980s as “The Stiltwalkers of Baie-Saint-Paul” in Quebec, before becoming a global entertainment company thanks to sold out Las Vegas shows, touring productions and acquisitions.

The shows, which have no animals or star performers, helped some key troupe members become wealthy. Guy Laliberté, a performer and co-founder of the company, is on Forbes list of Canadian billionaires. While Cirque sees a potential reopening in the fall for its resident productions in Las Vegas and Orlando, Lamarre only expects the company to get back to where it was in terms of the number of shows, revenues and profits in 2023.

"We think that it will take a year to 18 months before we're back to normality which means having a vaccine or a cure that makes people feel safe in a theater. And then from there we think that within a couple of years we'll be able to bring back the company where it was." The Cirque is seeing some green shoots of recovery with the reopening of the Chinese production last month, and another show opening in early July in Mexico.

In Hangzhou, China, He Guowei said he thinks the audience, which now wears masks, is more enthusiastic than before the pandemic. "When we stepped on the stage again, we felt almost the same (as) when we made our debut in last August," he said. "The effort we made during this time was not in vain."

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FBI leads search for hackers who hijacked Twitter accounts, scammed bitcoins

The FBI is leading an inquiry into the Twitter hacking, according to sources familiar with the situation, as more Washington lawmakers raised alarms about the breach of high-profile accounts on the social media platform. Earlier the law enf...

14-day total lockdown in Odisha's worst-hit four districts, Rourkela city

The Odisha government on Thursday announced a 14-day complete lockdown in four districts and a municipal corporation with high coronavirus load beginning from July 17 evening. Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack and Jajpur district and Rourkela city wi...

Fauci bullish on prospects for U.S. vaccine, not worried about China winning race

The leading U.S. expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, predicted on Wednesday the country will meet its goal of a coronavirus vaccine by years end and was unmoved by the prospect that China would get there first. While there are...

UK's COVID-19 outcome has not been good, mistakes were likely made - chief scientist

Britain has not achieved a good outcome in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the governments chief scientific adviser said on Thursday, adding that he was sure mistakes had been made.Britain has the highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020