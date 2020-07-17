8 more die of COVID-19 in Raj, toll now 538; 737 new cases push count to 27,174

Eight more deaths due to coronavirus were recorded in Rajasthan on Thursday, raising the toll in the state to 538, officials said. The state also reported 737 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the people infected with the virus to 27,174, they said. Of the total coronavirus cases, 6,666 patients are under treatment while 19,345 have recovered

One death each was recorded in Dholpur, Jaipur, Karauli, Sawaimadhopur, Sikar, Sirohi and Udaipur, besides the death of a patient from another state, on Thursday, an official said. In Jaipur alone, the death toll from coronavirus has increased to 179, followed by 65 in Jodhpur, 43 in Bharatpur, 27 in Kota, 26 in Ajmer, 21 in Bikaner, 18 in Nagaur, 15 in Pali and 14 in Dholpur. According to the health department officials, the new cases were reported from Jodhpur (141), Bikaner (94), Jaipur (71), Alwar (58), Pali (51), Ajmer (48), Jalore (40) among others.