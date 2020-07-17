Left Menu
Development News Edition

German abattoir scandal puts cooling systems under COVID spotlight

The fish industry association said risks were lower than for the meat industry because its plants operated with fewer people and at higher temperatures. COSTLY UPGRADES Before it could reopen, Toennies also had to install ultraviolet (UV) irradiation systems in parts of the plant where pig meat is processed. A UV lamp that kills germs with radiation can cost a few thousand euros while upgrading a meatpacking hall could amount to a five-figure sum, said Christian Rueth, marketing and sales head at UV air disinfection systems maker Heraeus Noblelight GmbH.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-07-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 18:01 IST
German abattoir scandal puts cooling systems under COVID spotlight
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A COVID-19 outbreak in Germany is forcing meatpacking plants to review infection risks posed by their cooling systems, placing the industry at the sharp end of growing global concerns over airborne transmission of the coronavirus.

Toennies, a slaughterhouse, and meat producer, shut down one of its plants in western Germany in June after more than 1,500 workers were found to be infected with the virus. It had to install high-efficiency HEPA filters typically used in hospitals and on airplanes before being allowed to reopen on Friday.

It now plans to retrofit its other sites. "We anticipate that the authorities will issue this as a requirement for the entire industry," a spokesman said. Low temperatures, which generally allow viruses to survive in the air longer, and crowded working conditions have made meatpacking plants global coronavirus hotspots.

To keep temperatures between 6 and 10 degrees Celsius (43-50°F), ventilation systems draw the air out of the meatpacking halls and cool it before pumping it back in, increasing the risk of spreading virus-laden droplets. The World Health Organization last week issued new guidelines on the airborne transmission of the virus, with its technical lead on the pandemic saying droplets appeared to be the most common infection route.

The EU's public health body is assessing risks posed by workplace ventilation systems, while Germany's Agriculture Minister has also asked other industries that operate in low temperatures, like dairies and fish processing, to carry out assessments. There are nearly 1,500 meat production plants in Germany, according to the Federal Statistics Office.

The country's meat industry association said other companies were testing out ventilation filters, but not enough was known about their effectiveness in preventing the spread of COVID-19 to recommend upgrades. The fish industry association said risks were lower than for the meat industry because its plants operated with fewer people and at higher temperatures.

COSTLY UPGRADES Before it could reopen, Toennies also had to install ultraviolet (UV) irradiation systems in parts of the plant where pig meat is processed.

A UV lamp that kills germs with radiation can cost a few thousand euros while upgrading a meatpacking hall could amount to a five-figure sum, said Christian Rueth, marketing and sales head at UV air disinfection systems maker Heraeus Noblelight GmbH. The company has seen inquiries "more than double" since the Toennies outbreak, in particular from companies in the meat, fish, frozen fruit, and vegetable and milk sectors.

Low temperatures can reduce the performance of UV radiation, meaning plants would have to install more powerful lamps, said Christoph Kaup, CEO of ventilation equipment maker Howarth. His firm has also seen rising inquiries, including from offices and sports halls. HEPA filters are cheaper but have higher maintenance and repair costs as they tend to clog up quickly with dust, he said.

Martin Exner, a public health expert at the University of Bonn who identified Toennies' ventilation system as a possible virus-spreader, said companies that used air circulation systems to cool the air were in "special focus" and must come up with new hygiene plans. It remained to be seen if such ventilation systems could pose a problem beyond industry, for example in cinemas or offices.

But if people were crowded together in rooms where the air was being recycled, the topic needed consideration, he said.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Organisers announce schedule for rearranged Tokyo Games

Next years Tokyo Olympics will follow an almost identical competition schedule as the one planned for this year before the event was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Friday. The International Olympic Commi...

World Emoji Day: Shilpa Shetty aces different emoji expressions on Instagram Reels

Actor Shilpa Shetty marked the World Emoji Day with a post on Instagram Reel, where she is seen imitating different emojis with her facial expressions. In the video, Shilpa is seen acing different emoji expressions ranging from happy to sad...

Tokyo Olympic venues lined up, schedule remains the same

The 42 venues for next years delayed Tokyo Olympics have been secured and the competition schedule will remain almost identical to the one that would have been used this year. The Athletes Village and the main press center have also been l...

Telangana CM announces mid-day meal scheme for govt junior, degree college students

Students of government junior and degree colleges in Telangana will be served mid-day meal from this academic year in an effort to provide nutritious food and reduce the dropout rate, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020