Mainland China reports 22 new coronavirus cases, including 16 in Xinjiang
China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 17, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Saturday. The other six were imported cases. China reported 14 new asymptomatic patients, up from five a day earlier. As of Friday, mainland China had 83,644 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 18-07-2020 06:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 06:54 IST
China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 17, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Saturday. Of the new infections, 16 were in far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. The other six were imported cases.
China reported 14 new asymptomatic patients, up from five a day earlier. As of Friday, mainland China had 83,644 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.
