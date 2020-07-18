Left Menu
Mexico says its COVID-19 deaths surpass 7,200

Mexico has registered 736 more COVID-19 deaths and 7,257 more confirmed cases of coronavirus infections. Mexico now has 7,257 deaths from the pandemic, the fourth highest total in the world. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he is concerned about the situation in Tabasco, where he was born.

Mexico has registered 736 more COVID-19 deaths and 7,257 more confirmed cases of coronavirus infections. Mexico now has 7,257 deaths from the pandemic, the fourth-highest total in the world. It also has recorded over 324,000 cases, somewhere around the seventh-highest level.

The Health Department said Friday that hospitals in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco are now at 85% capacity and there is crowding in hospitals in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he is concerned about the situation in Tabasco, where he was born. He says a state hospital there will be expanded to handle more patients.

