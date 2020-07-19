Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 3,630,587 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 74,710 cases, and said the number of deaths had risen by 918 to 138,782. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, compared to a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2CMM1e8)

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 202 to 201,574, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by 1 to 9,084, the tally showed.

Mexico reports 7,615 new cases of coronavirus, marking record

Mexico's Health Ministry on Saturday posted a record for new coronavirus cases reported on a single day, with 7,615 more confirmed cases, bringing its overall tally of infections to 338,913, health ministry data showed. The ministry also reported 578 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 38,888 deaths.

U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass 140,000 as outbreak worsens

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus exceeded 140,000 on Saturday as cases continued to rise in 43 out of 50 states over the past two weeks, according to a Reuters tally. Since late June, the United States has seen a resurgence in new cases and now, six weeks later, deaths have also begun rising, according to a weekly Reuters analysis of state and county data.

UK pauses daily coronavirus death toll update over data concerns

Britain said on Saturday it was pausing its daily update of the death toll from the coronavirus after the government ordered a review into the calculation of the data over concerns the toll might have been exaggerated. Academics have said the way that Public Health England (PHE), the government agency responsible for managing infectious disease outbreaks, calculates the figures in England means they may be distorted compared to other parts of the United Kingdom.

Rouhani says 25 million Iranians may have been infected with coronavirus

President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that some 25 million Iranians may have been infected with coronavirus, as Iran reimposed restrictions in the capital and elsewhere. The figure, from a report Rouhani cited in a televised speech, was far higher than Saturday's official figure for infections of 271,606, and corresponds to more than 30% of Iran's 80 million population.

Mainland China reports 16 new coronavirus cases including 13 in Xinjiang

Mainland China reported 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus as of the end of July 18, up from 22 reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said on Sunday. Of the new infections, 13 were found in Urumqi, the capital of China's far western region of Xinjiang. The other three, recorded in the southern province of Guangdong and the eastern province of Shandong, were imported infection involving travelers from overseas, according to the National Health Commission (NHC) and Xinjiang local health commission.

Australia's Victoria state reports 363 new coronavirus cases

Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, on Sunday reported 363 new cases of the novel coronavirus after 217 cases were recorded on Saturday. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said people in Melbourne will be required to wear face masks outside their houses or will be fined A$200 ($140) for not complying.

Australia's Victoria requires masks for Melbourne hit by COVID-19

People in Melbourne must now wear masks when leaving their homes as Victoria, Australia's second-most-populous state marked two weeks of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus infections on Sunday. Melbournians not wearing face coverings will be fined A$200 ($140), said Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews.

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases for second day in a row

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours. The biggest increases reported on Saturday were from the United States, Brazil, India, and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 237,743 on Friday. Deaths rose by 7,360, the biggest one-day increase since May 10.

Deaths have been averaging 4,800 a day in July, up slightly from an average of 4,600 a day in June.