France to unveil details on recovery plan on Aug. 24 - minister

France to unveil details on recovery plan on Aug. 24 - ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 21-07-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 12:43 IST
French government will present more details on the economic recovery plan on Aug. 24, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.
Le Maire also told France Info radio that France would get 40 billion euros ($45.81 billion) in subsidies as part of the EU deal on the economic stimulus package. ($1 = 0.8731 euros)
