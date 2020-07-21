Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOM supports four health centres in Northern Niger with solar panels

“Many individuals in Niger still lack access to vaccination, medication and medical assistance,” said Barbara Rijks, IOM’s Chief of Mission in Niger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Niamey | Updated: 21-07-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 18:24 IST
IOM supports four health centres in Northern Niger with solar panels
The solar-powered batteries will help the health centres become self-sufficient as they will no longer need to rely on fuel or generators for their electricity supply. Image Credit: Image: Twitter (@WHOAFRO)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many remote communities in Niger struggle with access to basic services such as water, electricity and hygiene supplies. Poverty, inadequate roads and adverse weather conditions keep many from adequate healthcare.

With support from the European Union Emergency Trust Fund for Africa – through the EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration – the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is implementing several community stabilization activities in the region of Agadez, in northern Niger.

Between February 2019 and June 2020, 122 community-based initiatives have been developed, including 42 infrastructure projects, in 11 out of the 15 communes in the region of Agadez.

"Many individuals in Niger still lack access to vaccination, medication and medical assistance," said Barbara Rijks, IOM's Chief of Mission in Niger. "Ensuring that remote, vulnerable and at-risk communities have access to quality healthcare is of paramount importance."

IOM recently supported four health centres in the department of Arlit, equipping them with latrines, solar panels, and solar-powered refrigerators which will enable medical staff to properly store vaccines.

The solar-powered batteries will help the health centres become self-sufficient as they will no longer need to rely on fuel or generators for their electricity supply. The new latrines will ensure proper hygiene standards while the outdoor lighting will increase visibility and enhance security at night.

"Previously, I had to bring the vaccines from the city because we didn't have an adequate storage system," said Mariama, a nurse at one of the four health centres in a district called Arlit. "If I couldn't go to the city, then we couldn't vaccinate children as their mothers couldn't afford the trip downtown. Now I have everything in place, so I won't have to go back and forth anymore and families in the periphery will be able to easily access our services," she added.

Lack of proper lighting was identified as one of the community's priority needs last year during a meeting held by a committee in Arlit. Four schools, three health centres and one maternity clinic located in remote locations outside Arlit were selected to receive new equipment.

One-month-old Amadou was born at the newly equipped maternity clinic in the commune of Akokan in Arlit, where deliveries in the past were often illuminated by a flashlight.

"After four girls, he is the only boy," said his proud mother, Ramatou. "We often have power cuts in Arlit, so we are very grateful to not have to worry anymore about giving birth at night."

In close partnership with the Regional Directorate of Public Health (DRSP), IOM is planning to install similar equipment in the coming weeks at the health centre located in the remote village of Aneye in the commune of Dirkou.

Additionally, a new health centre will be built for remote communities based in Tchibarakaten, in the commune of Iferouane.

"These initiatives always come from the community members themselves," said the mayor of Arlit, Abdourahmane Dalahine. "The need for well-equipped maternity clinics and health centres was raised by women associations. Whenever there is a necessity, we do our best to come through and solve it," he explained.

The activities funded by the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa and implemented in the framework of IOM's community stabilization projects aim to support the government in improving access to basic needs and services, enhance local governance and social cohesion, and spur the economic recovery associated with the lack of economic opportunities in remote areas where the economy was once based on irregular migration.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Esper says US considering troop 'adjustments' in South Korea

The Pentagon is considering adjustments to its military presence in South Korea and around the globe as it shifts from years of countering insurgencies and militants in the greater Middle East to focusing on China, Defence Secretary Mark Es...

Farmers protest against Centre's farm ordinances in Punjab

Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Tuesday staged a dharna outside the residence of Union minister Som Parkash here in protest against the Centres agricultural ordinances. Committees president Kuldeep Singh...

Aviation Ministry planning e-gate pass facility at major cargo terminals by year-end

The government is planning to roll out e-gate pass facility at cargo terminals of major airports by the end of this year, said a senior official of the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday. E-gate pass facility reduces paperwork, makes entry ...

Ayodhya temple: Advani, other Ram Mandir agitation leaders to be invited to 'bhumi pujan'

Former deputy prime minister L K Advani and other leaders of the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation will be invited to the bhumi pujan for the construction of the Ayodhya temple, a Ram Mandir trust member said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020