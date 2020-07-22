Left Menu
Development News Edition

Silent spread of virus keeps scientists grasping for clues

It first flared in central China and, within three months, was on every continent but Antarctica, shutting down daily life for millions. Behind the rapid spread was something that initially caught scientists off guard, baffled health authorities and undermined early containment efforts - the virus could be spread by seemingly healthy people.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 13:21 IST
Silent spread of virus keeps scientists grasping for clues
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

One of the great mysteries of the coronavirus is how quickly it rocketed around the world. It first flared in central China and, within three months, was on every continent but Antarctica, shutting down daily life for millions.

Behind the rapid spread was something that initially caught scientists off guard, baffled health authorities, and undermined early containment efforts - the virus could be spread by seemingly healthy people. As workers return to offices, children prepare to return to schools and those desperate for normalcy again visit malls and restaurants, the emerging science points to a menacing reality: If people who appear healthy can transmit the illness, it may be impossible to contain.

"It can be a killer and then 40 percent of people don't even know they have it," said Dr. Eric Topol, head of Scripps Research Translational Institute. "We have to get out of the denial mode because it's real." Researchers have exposed the frightening likelihood of the silent spread of the virus by asymptomatic and presymptomatic carriers. But how major a role seemingly healthy people play in swelling the ranks of those infected remains unanswered - and at the top of the scientific agenda. The small but mighty coronavirus can unlock a human cell, set up shop and mass produce tens of thousands of copies of itself in a single day. Virus levels skyrocket before the first cough if one ever arrives. And astonishing to scientists, an estimated 4 in 10 infected people don't even have symptoms.

"For control, to actually keep the virus from coming back, we're going to have to deal with this issue," said Rein Houben, a disease tracker at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. The dire toll of more than 580,000 worldwide deaths from the coronavirus has faded to the background as cities lift restrictions. But the slyness of the virus remains on the minds of many scientists, who are watching societies reopen, wondering what happens if silent spreaders aren't detected until it's too late.

Travelers with no coughs can slip past airport screens. Workers without fevers won't be caught by temperature checks. People who don't feel tired and achy will attend business meetings. And outbreaks could begin anew.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Big day in India's nuclear history, says Amit Shah as Kakrapar atomic power plant achieves criticality

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded Indian scientists as Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieved criticality. He also said that a new India is marching ahead to realise PM Modis vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Taking to Twitter ...

Capital conservation for banks important as moratorium ends on August 31: SBI report

State-owned banks need to be recapitalized or given the alternative of capital conservation as a one-year suspension under insolvency and bankruptcy code IBC provisions will affect the resolution of stressed accounts, says an SBI research r...

Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira empower women rag-pickers to be self-reliant this Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has extended his support in empowering a group of women rag-pickers, who have taken it upon themselves to make and sell rakhis this Raksha Bandhan. Khurrana, along with wife Tahira Kashyap, for years has b...

Six-day lockdown in Kashmir Valley to stem COVID-19 spread

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has imposed a six-day complete lockdown across Kashmir Valley, except for Bandipora district, following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks, officials said on Wednesday. The d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020