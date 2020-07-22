Maha: ESIC provides medical care to insured migrant workers

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has been providing treatment to migrant workers with valid medical benefit entitlements irrespective of their location, an official said on Wednesday. The decision was taken last month to help migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Pranay Sinha, regional director of ESIC Maharashtra.

As of March 31 2019, there are 48,47,980 insured workers in Maharashtra, while 1,76,934 employers are registered with the ESIC, he said. There are 15 ESIC hospitals and 55 dispensaries in the state, Sinha said, adding that the corporation has also tied up with 264 private hospitals and has plans to set up 29 dispensaries.

Patients referred by ESIC hospitals can get tested for coronavirus at any ICMR-approved labs and expenses for the same will be reimbursed, the official said. In view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, migrant workers across the country, who have valid medical benefit entitlement, can avail treatment at any nearby ESIC hospital in case of emergency, he said.

Apart from this, additional dialysis centres have been empanelled exclusively during the pandemic in the state, he said. During the lockdown, cost of medicines for chronic diseases prescribed earlier by ESIC hospitals or medical establishments tied up with the corporation will be reimbursed, the official added.