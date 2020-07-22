Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU plan to tackle COVID-19 drug shortages hit by health budget cuts

The bloc has for years faced shortages of critical drugs, including vaccines and antibiotics, and now is struggling to buy medicines needed by COVID-19 patients in intensive care units. To address those problems, its executive commission had proposed creating from scratch a common seven-year health budget worth 9.4 billion euros ($10.9 billion)..

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-07-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 18:29 IST
EU plan to tackle COVID-19 drug shortages hit by health budget cuts
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

A decision to focus its fiscal firepower on economic recovery has forced the EU to sharply scale back plans to address chronic shortages of drugs, including COVID-19 treatments, by bringing back manufacturing capacity from Asia.

As part of a budget deal to relaunch the economy that they agreed early on Tuesday after a marathon summit, European Union leaders cut planned healthcare expenditure to 2027 by 80%. The bloc has for years faced shortages of critical drugs, including vaccines and antibiotics, and now is struggling to buy medicines needed by COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.

To address those problems, its executive committee had proposed creating from scratch a common seven-year health budget worth 9.4 billion euros ($10.9 billion).. Shortages have worsened during the COVID-19 crisis, as supply chains were disrupted and drug exporting countries temporarily focused on their domestic markets. The EU is heavily dependent on medicines and medical ingredients from India and China.

However, pressed by the urgent need to relaunch the wider economy, the EU leaders cut the healthcare fund to 1.7 billion euros. "We regret that our very ambitious proposal was not followed entirely," a commission spokesman said on Wednesday, though the new health budget was deemed "a good starting point".

The EU had planned to offer financial incentives to drugmakers to move some of their Asian plants to Europe, but may now need to revise its plans. The bloc's exposure to drug shortages, despite its financial might, is currently laid bare by the difficulties it faces in buying the analgesics, anesthetics and resuscitation drugs that are needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients.

The commission is assessing offers after a first tender launched on June 29 on behalf of 10 EU states was not successful, a spokesman said. Joint tenders are meant to avoid competition among member states for drugs and critical equipment.

Advance purchase deals with makers of potential COVID-19 vaccines and other drugs in development are not affected by the budget cuts as they rely on emergency funds already available. ($1 = 0.8645 euros)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Wikileaks lawyer Garzon to represent Maduro associate in US extradition case

Former Spanish judge Baltazar Garzons law firm said on Tuesday it will represent a detained Venezuelan businessman close to President Nicolas Maduro whom the United States is seeking to extradite from Cape Verde on corruption charges. Alex ...

Centre using ED, CBI to target Congress government in Rajasthan: State Transport Minister

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of using Enforcement Directorate ED and Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to target Congress government in Rajasthan. Khachariyawas said a...

US Domestic News Roundup: Tension, infighting roil Trump White House as coronavirus strategy sputters; Tsunami warning canceled after major earthquake strikes off Alaska and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Tension, infighting roil Trump White House as coronavirus strategy sputtersDifferences over how to fight the coronavirus pandemic have sparked infighting and tension within the White...

Cricket-Anderson hoping to partner Broad in search of series win

Englands most successful bowler James Anderson feels he and Stuart Broad should be paired together to lead the bid for a series win in the decisive test against the West Indies. The hosts are spoilt for choice ahead of Fridays start of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020