FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
California overtook New York as the worst-hit U.S. state for COVID-19 cases, according to a Reuters tally, while a World Health Organization (WHO) expert said the first use of a vaccine cannot be expected until early 2021. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 03:30 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 03:30 IST
California overtook New York as the worst-hit U.S. state for COVID-19 cases, according to a Reuters tally, while a World Health Organization (WHO) expert said the first use of a vaccine cannot be expected until early 2021.
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.
EUROPE * Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Catalonia was coming under control and she hoped there would be no need for France to close the border.
* The Italian government will approve a new spending package, the third major cash injection since the start of the new coronavirus outbreak in the country, to try to prop up the economy. * A party at a Prague music club has led to coronavirus infections in 68 people so far, including active athletes.
* Ukraine will let spectators return for soccer matches up to a quarter of stadia capacity after a three-month pause. AMERICAS
* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has had another positive result for the coronavirus in the third test he has taken since falling ill on July 7. * Trump expressed a willingness to work with China or other countries to bring a successful coronavirus vaccine to the United States.
* Aritana Yawalapiti, one of Brazil's most influential indigenous leaders, arrived at a hospital in the central city of Goiânia to be treated at an intensive care unit for COVID-19. ASIA-PACIFIC
* Hong Kong will expand strict new social distancing measures from midnight on Wednesday, mandating face masks in all indoor public areas including malls and markets. * Japan kicked off a national travel campaign aimed at reviving its battered tourism industry, but the effort has drawn heavy criticism amid a jump in new cases.
* Residents of Australia's Melbourne must wear masks when leaving home from Wednesday as the country posted a record rise in novel coronavirus cases. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* Total confirmed cases in Africa have passed 750,000, a Reuters tally of government and World Health Organization data showed. * Israeli lawmakers empowered the government to order anti-coronavirus curbs with limited parliamentary oversight.
* Gazans are thronging beaches and crowding markets filled with holiday sweets and clothes as they prepare to celebrate Eid al-Adha largely free of restrictions. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* The U.S. government will pay nearly $2 billion to buy enough of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and German biotech BioNTech SE to innoculate 50 million people. * India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said its version of anti-flu drug favipiravir showed promise in a late-stage study of 150 patients.
* Japan's health ministry has approved dexamethasone, a cheap and widely used steroid, as a second treatment of COVID-19. ECONOMIC FALLOUT
* A steady decline in the dollar has accelerated in recent weeks, as a resurgent coronavirus outbreak in the United States and improving economic prospects abroad sour investors on the currency. * Australia will record its biggest budget deficit since World War Two, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will say on Thursday.
* Japan's government slightly raised its economic view for a second straight month in July, though authorities said the situation remained difficult. (Compiled by Anna Rzhevkina, Sarah Morland, Ramakrishnan M and Krishna Chandra Eluri; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Subhranshu Sahu and Tomasz Janowski)
ALSO READ
Televangelists, megachurches tied to Trump approved for millions in pandemic aid
Trump aides weighed proposals to undermine Hong Kong’s dollar peg -Bloomberg
Trump administration says pandemic aid saved 51 mln jobs. Did it?
Hydroxychloroquine has become highly politicised in US but India uses it widely: White House official
Hydroxychloroquine has become highly politicised in US but India uses it widely: WH official