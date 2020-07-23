Left Menu
Development News Edition

DRC: President Felix Tshisekedi announces end of COVID-19 health emergency

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 23-07-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 11:24 IST
DRC: President Felix Tshisekedi announces end of COVID-19 health emergency
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@TshitshiNews)

In a televised address, the Democratic Republic of Congo's President, Felix Tshisekedi has announced an end to the COVID-19 health emergency enforced since 24 March, according to a news report by 'Radio France Internationale'.

People in the Democratic Republic of Congo are slowly resuming normal activities in the wake of the COVID-19 health emergency. Tshisekedi has ordered a three-stage reopening of business activities, schools, and borders.

This involved closing DRC's borders with nine neighboring countries, as well as shutting down schools, bars, and restaurants.

Tshisekedi said that, from Wednesday 22 July, all shops, banks, restaurants, cafes, firms, and bars would be allowed to reopen. Public transport can resume, and large gatherings will be permitted.

Schools and universities can now reopen on 3 August. Airports, ports, borders, and places of worship will follow on 15 August.

Night clubs, stadiums, and entertainment venues will also resume business as of 15 August. People in DRC will then be able to move freely across provincial borders.

But Tshisekedi warned that the end of the state of emergency does not mean the end of the COVID-19 epidemic in our country, reminding citizens to wear masks in public and wash their hands frequently.

The president said that the recession brought by the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the economic crisis in DRC.

The vast country of more than 80 million people has recorded 8,534 Covid-19 related infections including 196 deaths since 10 March.

Tshisekedi said the figures place the DRC as the ninth worst-hit country in Africa in terms of the number of cases, and 12th in terms of deaths.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

EU recovery fund optimism, US-China tensions bolster euro zone bonds

Euro zone bond yields held near multi-month lows on Thursday, with demand for fixed income supported by U.S.-China tensions and hopes the bloc will bounce back quickly from the impact of COVID-19 given this weeks recovery fund deal. The yie...

Manipur court directs lady cop, media against making, publishing defamatory remarks on CM

A Manipur court has directed a woman police officer not to make any unsubstantiated and ex- facie defamatory statements against Chief Minister N Biren Singh whom she had accused of pressuring her to release an alleged drug dealer. In his or...

In struggle against pandemic, populist leaders fare poorly

The countries that top the rankings of COVID-19 deaths globally are not the necessarily the poorest, the richest or even the most densely populated. But they do have one thing in common They are led by populist, mold-breaking leaders. Popul...

One man's vision cannot be substitute for national vision: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was busy building his own image, and noted that one mans vision cannot be a substitute for a national vision. Gandhis attack on the prime minister came as pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020