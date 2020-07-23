Left Menu
UP reports 2,529 new coronavirus cases

As many as 2,529 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, an official said.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 2,529 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, an official said. Addressing a press conference here, Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said that the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 21,003.

"A total of 35,803 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease. The death toll is at 1,298," he said. Prasad said that 54,897 samples were tested yesterday and overall 16,54,651 samples have been tested so far.

At King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, out of the 4213 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, 319 have tested positive. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given directions to increase the testing capacity.

"At present, the state has achieved testing capacity of 55 thousand tests per day, there is a need to increase it further," he said. He said that emphasis should be given on increasing the 20,000 rapid antigen tests daily to 50,000. (ANI)

