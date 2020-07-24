Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finnair sees steep Q3 loss, shares drop

"As ramp-up is an investment, and there are costs associated with it, and Finnair will be running with clearly reduced capacity, the comparable operating loss in Q3 will be of a similar magnitude than in Q2," the company said. Finnair, which is 55.8% state-owned, made an underlying operating loss of 174.3 million euros ($202.2 million) in April-June, compared with a 47.2 million profit a year earlier.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 12:39 IST
Finnair sees steep Q3 loss, shares drop

Finnair plunged to a second-quarter loss as the coronavirus pandemic kept most flights grounded, and said it would make a similar loss this quarter, despite an increasing number of flights.

Shares in Finland's flagship airline fell 4.5% to 0.50 euros in early Friday trading. "As ramp-up is an investment, and there are costs associated with it, and Finnair will be running with clearly reduced capacity, the comparable operating loss in Q3 will be of a similar magnitude than in Q2," the company said.

Finnair, which is 55.8% state-owned, made an underlying operating loss of 174.3 million euros ($202.2 million) in April-June, compared with a 47.2 million profit a year earlier. The second-quarter loss was in line with analysts' forecasts, but their consensus estimate for the third quarter currently stands at 30.4 million euros, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Finnair plans to operate 25% of its flights in July and around 50% in September. "There are uncertainties relating to COVID-19 development and lifting of travel restrictions. As a result, the outlook remains unclear and the company does not provide revenue guidance for Q3," the airline said.

Airlines across the world have been scrambling to raise cash and slash costs after lockdowns to contain the virus brought global air travel almost to a halt. Finnair raised 501 million euros earlier this month from an oversubscribed rights issue and has also received state and bank guarantees for a 600 million euro loan as it moves to bolster its finances.

"Thanks to the timely and comprehensive financing measures, our cash position remained strong at approximately 970 million euros after we received the last proceeds from the rights issue in early July," Chief Executive Topi Manner said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8618 euros)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Yen strengthens as worsening Sino-US relations back on the table

Dollar lower against yen, flat vs euro Sterling resumes decline, down 0.2 vs dollar and euro Graphic World FX rates in 2020 httpstmsnrt.rs2RBWI5E By Olga CotagaJuly 24 - The Japanese yen rose to a one-month high while the euros gains paus...

Israeli police use water cannons on protesters, arrest 55

Israeli police used water cannons to disperse protesters in central Jerusalem and arrested at least 55 of them as clashes broke out overnight after thousands staged a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israelis have held a s...

In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening

Softening his earlier stance, US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that some schools may need to delay their reopening this fall as the coronavirus continues to surge. It marks a shift from Trumps previous demand for a full reopening ...

Split wide open: Sushant Singh Rajput’s death leaves Bollywood divided, shaken  

Bollywood is a house divided perhaps like never before with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput ripping the tinsel veneer to reveal the inner workings of an industry always in the public eye and expose schisms big and small. From nepoti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020