Soccer-Italy could allow fans into stadiums from September
Italy could allow spectators back into football stadiums in September if the COVID-19 situation allows, sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Friday, adding that capacity would be limited. "Obviously, we cannot fill the stadiums as we did before, but we will have to respect a whole series of measures that are being studied at the moment."Reuters | Rome | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 16:59 IST
The top two divisions of the Italian league, Serie A and Serie B resumed in June following a three-month stoppage. However, all matches have been played behind closed doors since then.
"If the epidemiological curve allows, fans can return to stadiums in September," Spadafora told state broadcast Rai in a radio interview. "Obviously, we cannot fill the stadiums as we did before, but we will have to respect a whole series of measures that are being studied at the moment."
