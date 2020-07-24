Human trials of second Russian COVID-19 vaccine to start July 27 - TASS

Human trials of second Russian COVID-19 vaccine to start July 27 - TASSReuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-07-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 21:14 IST
Human trials of Russia's second potential coronavirus vaccine, developed by the Siberian Vector institute, will begin on July 27, the TASS news agency cited Russia's consumer safety watchdog as saying on Friday.
An early-stage human trial of a separate vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya institute in Moscow, was completed this month, with scientists hailing the results and authorities planning to move to mass production in the autumn.
