Health News Roundup: Indonesia reports 1,492 new coronavirus cases; CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases and more

Updated: 26-07-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 18:29 IST
Health News Roundup: Indonesia reports 1,492 new coronavirus cases; CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases and more
File photo Image Credit: Image Credit : Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Russia reports 5,765 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Russia on Sunday reported 5,765 new coronavirus cases and 77 more deaths, a steep decline from the 146 deaths reported a day earlier. The nationwide tally of infections has risen to 812,485, Russia's coronavirus crisis response centre said. The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 13,269 and 600,250 people have recovered.

Modi says coronavirus risk persists in India, recoveries rise

India needs to be "extra vigilant" as the novel coronavirus threat persists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a public address on Sunday, even as the country registered a record number of patient recoveries in a day. Infections from the coronavirus have risen rapidly in India, the world's second most populous country, with more than 48,000 cases recorded in the last 24 hours. India has so far recorded nearly 1.4 million cases and more than 30,000 deaths.

Spain's coronavirus epidemic is under control, government says

Spain's coronavirus epidemic is under control, the foreign ministry said on Sunday, after the British government imposed a 14-day quarantine on all travellers returning from the Mediterranean country in response to a surge in new cases there. Hospitals are coping well with the increase in infections and more than half of new cases are asymptomatic, the ministry said, adding that outbreaks in Catalonia and Aragon should soon be brought under control.

Australia reports jump in daily new cases, record deaths

Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, recorded 459 cases of the new coronavirus, the second-highest daily total and up from 357 cases the previous day, the state's leader said on Sunday. Premier Daniel Andrews also told a press briefing that Victoria had reported 10 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, Australia's highest ever daily number.

Record numbers of coronavirus cases in every global region: Reuters tally

Almost 40 countries have reported record single-day increases in coronavirus infections over the past week, around double the number that did so the previous week, according to a Reuters tally showing a pick-up in the pandemic in every region of the world. The rate of cases has been increasing not only in countries like the United States, Brazil and India, which have dominated global headlines with large outbreaks, but in Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Bolivia, Sudan, Ethiopia, Bulgaria, Belgium, Uzbekistan and Israel, among others.

U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 4,099,310 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 74,818 cases from its previous daily count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,145 to 145,013. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on July 24 versus its previous report a day earlier.

Tokyo confirms 239 new coronavirus cases on Sunday: media

Tokyo officials confirmed 239 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, Japanese media reported, as the capital struggles with a resurgence in cases after the government lifted a state of emergency. The total marks the sixth straight day new cases in the city have exceeded 200.

Philippines records 39 coronavirus deaths, 2,110 new cases

The Philippines on Sunday reported 39 deaths related to the novel coronavirus and 2,110 additional infections. Its total deaths now stand at 1,932, with 80,448 confirmed cases, the Department of Health said in a bulletin.

Vietnam reports two more locally transmitted coronavirus cases

Vietnam reported two more locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus late on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 420. The new cases include a 17-year-old boy in the central province of Quang Ngai and a 71-year-old woman in Danang city, the government said in a statement. There have been no deaths from COVID-19.

Indonesia reports 1,492 new coronavirus cases, 67 deaths

Indonesia reported 1,492 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 98,778, data from the country's Health Ministry website showed. The number of deaths in the Southeast Asian nation related to COVID-19 rose by 67, bringing the total to 4,781, the data showed.

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

