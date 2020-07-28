Left Menu
Development News Edition

In China, airlines plug 'all you can fly' deals to pierce coronavirus clouds

China Southern Airlines on Tuesday rolled out an 'all you can fly' pass, becoming the latest in a fleet of cash-strapped carriers to join a promotional craze that analysts say has helped revive a coronavirus-ravaged air travel market. Meanwhile China Eastern Airlines' 3,322 yuan "Fly as you wish" deal, launched in June, only applies to weekend travel.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 10:14 IST
In China, airlines plug 'all you can fly' deals to pierce coronavirus clouds
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China Southern Airlines on Tuesday rolled out an 'all you can fly' pass, becoming the latest in a fleet of cash-strapped carriers to join a promotional craze that analysts say has helped revive a coronavirus-ravaged air travel market. At least eight of China's dozens of airlines have introduced similar deals since June, often priced around $500 for in some cases unlimited flights. Industry watchers say the packages have been a shot in the arm, with costs offset by otherwise empty seats being filled in a country where daily flights last month recovered to 80% of pre-coronavirus levels.

The global aviation industry is keenly eyeing China as a pilot for air travel recovery trends, as the country reopened its economy months earlier than other places after managing to bring the pandemic mostly under control - at least for now. But Luya You, transportation analyst at BOCOM International, said these promotional packages - ranging from unrestricted flights to an array of terms and conditions - can only stimulate demand when coronavirus risks are already sufficiently reduced.

"While these packages may work in domestic markets, we do not expect similar rollouts for outbound routes anytime soon," she said. The "Fly Happily" deal launched by China Southern, the country's biggest carrier by passengers, allows buyers to use passes for as many flights as they wish for destinations across the country from Aug. 26 to Jan. 6 for 3,699 yuan ($529.03).

As with other deals, passholders also pay a small tax to the airline - about 50 yuan - per flight. Meanwhile China Eastern Airlines' 3,322 yuan "Fly as you wish" deal, launched in June, only applies to weekend travel. Hainan Airlines' 2,699 yuan package is only valid on flights to or from Hainan province.

China Eastern has sold over 100,000 passes, state media reported. That helped boost passenger loads on its domestic routes to over 75% on recent weekends, according to aviation data provider Variflight. "I'm going to Changsha this weekend and Guangzhou the next weekend," said Elaine Shen, a Shanghai-based insurance professional just back from an eight-day trip in the country's northwest using the China Eastern pass.

"The experiences are great," Shen said. "I would not be flying this much if it weren't for this pass." It's not just Chinese airlines that have jumped on the deals bandwagon to revive the travel industry.

The Marriott Group said it was aiming for a fresh promotional campaign in August 2020 in the wake of a successful April deal giving buyers the chance to eat a month's worth of buffet breakfasts in any of its 146 China hotels for 588 yuan. ($1 = 6.9920 Chinese yuan)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitrogen dioxide levels fell by more than 70% during COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi: UN

Levels of nitrogen dioxide fell by more than 70 per cent during the lockdown in New Delhi, a UN policy brief said on Tuesday, warning that the environmental gains could be temporary if the cities re-open without policies to prevent air poll...

Malaysia's Najib found guilty of corruption in first 1MDB case

Malaysias former prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty of corruption on Tuesday in the first trial linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB.The case has been widely seen as a test for Ma...

Former skipper of Physically challenged India cricket team applies for peon's job in NADA

Dinesh Sain has worn the India blue on a cricket field and even led the national team for the physically challenged but the vagaries of life have now made him desperate for a peons job at the National Anti Doping Agency NADA. Inflicted with...

HC seeks Delhi govt's stand on plea against police officers being empowered to impose fines for violating COVID-19 regulations.

HC seeks Delhi govts stand on plea against police officers being empowered to impose fines for violating COVID-19 regulations....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020