Airline Jet2.com cancels flights to Spanish islands until at least Aug. 10

Budget airline Jet2.com said it was cancelling flights and holidays from Britain to Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Majorca, Menorca and Ibiza until at least Aug. 10, reflecting the latest travel advice from the British government.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Budget airline Jet2.com said it was canceling flights and holidays from Britain to Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Majorca, Menorca, and Ibiza until at least Aug. 10, reflecting the latest travel advice from the British government. Jet2.com, owned by Dart Group, had already canceled flights to mainland Spain up to and including Aug. 16 after the government said passengers arriving into Britain from Spanish destinations would need to quarantine for 14 days.

"What we need now is clarity and consistency from the government," the airline said in a statement. "We understand that this is a fast-moving situation, however, the information we are receiving is contradictory and often comes with little or no notice." The airline said it would contact customers currently in these destinations to advise them of their options regarding flying back to the UK.

