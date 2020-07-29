China reports 101 new coronavirus cases for July 28 vs 68 prior day

China reported 101 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 28, up from 68 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Wednesday. Of the new infections, 89 were in the far western region of Xinjiang and one in Beijing, while three were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 27 new asymptomatic patients, down from 34 a day earlier. As of Tuesday, mainland China had 84,060 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.