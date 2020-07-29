Left Menu
Development News Edition

GSK profit misses as vaccine sales disappoint, stockpiling eases

It had rallied earlier on Wednesday following the announcement of a deal to supply Britain with the potential coronavirus vaccine it is working on with Sanofi. Rather than developing its own vaccine in the global race to combat the pandemic, GSK has focused on contributing its adjuvant technology to at least seven other global firms.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 19:40 IST
GSK profit misses as vaccine sales disappoint, stockpiling eases

Britain's GSK on Wednesday missed second-quarter profit estimates following reduced sales of its existing vaccines and as patients used up treatments stockpiled during coronavirus lockdowns that have eased. The world's largest vaccine maker also surprised the market with the announcement it did not receive any government funding to produce its efficacy booster technology, which is being used in many potential coronavirus vaccine collaborations, including one with France's Sanofi.

GSK shares traded down, falling 2% at 1,1575 pence as vaccine sales of 1.1 billion pounds ($1.43 billion) fell short of the 1.26 billion pounds consensus https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/investors/analyst-consensus/analyst-consensus. It had rallied earlier on Wednesday following the announcement of a deal to supply Britain with the potential coronavirus vaccine it is working on with Sanofi.

Rather than developing its own vaccine in the global race to combat the pandemic, GSK has focused on contributing its adjuvant technology to at least seven other global firms. Lockdowns slowed the take-up of other kinds of immunisation.

GSK said inoculation of children was back to pre-COVID-19 levels, but adolescent and adult vaccination was not. "In the second quarter, with lockdown measures, we have seen an impact on people's willingness, or being able to access vaccines," Chief Executive Emma Walmsley said on a media call, adding there were early signs the attitude was changing.

Asked about the price agreed in the deal with Britain, Walmsley only said GSK does not expect to profit from the product during the pandemic. She said any short-term earnings would be partly be reinvested into pandemic preparedness and donated to developing countries.

Revenue from GSK's shingles vaccine, Shingrix, a blockbuster, also fell, but was above analyst expectations, while group turnover and adjusted earnings per share in the three months ended June 30 missed analyst consensus. For the full year, the company expects annual earnings to decline in the range of 1% to 4%, unchanged from previous forecasts.

Sanofi raised its 2020 earnings forecast on Wednesday after strong second-quarter results. ($1 = 0.7718 pounds)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus detains Russian mercenaries before election - state media

Belarus has detained dozens of Russian mercenaries after receiving information that more than 200 fighters had entered the country to destabilise it ahead of a presidential election, Belarusian state media reported on Wednesday. The state-c...

Soccer-Sevilla player tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Europa League tie

A player in Sevillas first team squad has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their Europa League last-16 tie against AS Roma, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday. The Spanish club said they conducted tests on Sunday on players, coach...

Punjab National Bank wins UK court battle over unpaid dues

Punjab National Bank International Limited PNBIL has logged a big win in a UK High Court in its pursuit of around USD 22 million in unpaid loans, setting a precedent for other enforcement cases brought by Indian banks against promoters or g...

1 killed, 16 injured as minibus falls into gorge in Manipur

A man was killed and 16 others injured as their minibus fell into a 100-feet-deep gorge in Manipurs Senapati district, police said. The incident happened around 7 am on National Highway 2 near Karong when the minibus was heading towards Dim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020