Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Health News Summary

The country had 1,266 new cases on Thursday, according to a tally by national broadcaster NHK, surpassing the previous record of 1,264, with infections spreading rapidly not only in Tokyo, but also in other regions including remote islands.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 18:26 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Proportion of contacts reached by English COVID-19 tracing slips

The proportion of the contacts of positive COVID-19 cases reached by England's test and trace system slipped slightly to 75.1% in the latest week of data, from 78.4% in the previous week, the government said on Thursday. It said 3,455 people who had tested positive for coronavirus were reached by its tracers and asked to share details of their close contacts in the week to July 22. Number of coronavirus cases in Iran passes 300,000 - Health Ministry

The number of infections from the new coronavirus in Iran has reached 301,530, according to official Health Ministry figures announced on state TV on Thursday. Iran has the Middle East’s highest number of recorded COVID-19 cases and infections and deaths have risen sharply since restrictions on movement began to be eased in mid-April. Japan braces for coronavirus spike amid domestic travel campaign

Japan is bracing for a surge in the number of coronavirus infections after new daily cases exceeded 1,000 for a second straight day, a week after the start of a national travel campaign to revive the tourism industry. The country had 1,266 new cases on Thursday, according to a tally by national broadcaster NHK, surpassing the previous record of 1,264, with infections spreading rapidly not only in Tokyo, but also in other regions including remote islands. Daily coronavirus cases in India top 50,000 for first time

India on Thursday reported more than 50,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time, driven by a surge in infections in rural areas at a time when the government is further easing curbs on movement and commerce. There were 52,123 new cases in the previous 24 hours, according to federal health data, taking the total number of infections to almost 1.6 million. A big obstacle: Where can CanSino test its vaccine abroad?

CanSino Biologics Inc, one of many companies worldwide trying to develop a coronavirus vaccine, needs to conduct late-stage trials overseas if it is to stay in the race, experts say, but it has yet to announce another country willing to help. Mid-stage trials showed that its vaccine did not work as well in people with immunity to a particular strain of the common cold virus and experts say it needs to broaden its pool of testing in Phase III trials to see if that outcome, described by the company as "the biggest obstacle", is replicated abroad. EU warns of risk of syringe shortages for possible COVID-19 vaccine

The European Union has warned member states of the risk of shortages of syringes, wipes and protective gear needed for potential mass vaccinations against COVID-19 and urged them to consider joint procurement, according to an EU document. The bloc has also asked EU governments to consider jointly buying more shots against influenza and increase the number of people vaccinated to reduce the risk of simultaneous flu and COVID-19 outbreaks in the autumn. Coronavirus spikes in Asia spur warnings against complacency

Spikes in novel coronavirus infections in Asia have dispelled any notion the region may be over the worst, with Australia, India and Hong Kong reporting record daily cases, Vietnam testing thousands and North Korea urging vigilance. Asian governments had largely prided themselves on rapidly containing initial outbreaks after the virus emerged in central China late last year, but flare-ups this month have shown the danger of complacency. Inovio vaccine candidate shows promise in non-human study

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Thursday its coronavirus vaccine candidate was effective in protecting rhesus macaques from the virus 13 weeks after the last vaccination, sending its shares up 20% before the bell. The results, submitted to a peer-reviewed journal and also published on the non-peer reviewed preprint site, bioRxiv, demonstrate that INO-4800 reduced viral load in both the lower lungs and nasal passages in monkeys who received two doses of the vaccine four weeks apart. Johnson & Johnson starts human safety trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Johnson & Johnson on Thursday kicked off U.S. human safety trials for its COVID-19 vaccine after releasing details of a study in monkeys that showed its best-performing vaccine candidate offered strong protection in a single dose. When exposed to the virus, six out of six animals who got the vaccine candidate were completely protected from lung disease and five out of six were protected from infection as measured by the presence of virus in nasal swabs, according to the study published in the journal Nature. U.S. records a coronavirus death every minute as total surpasses 150,000

One person in the United States died about every minute from COVID-19 on Wednesday as the national death toll surpassed 150,000, the highest in the world The United States recorded 1,461 new deaths on Wednesday, the highest one-day increase since 1,484 on May 27, according to a Reuters tally.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Abbott and 1mg Bring Continuous Glucose Monitoring Solutions Closer to Indian Homes

Mumbai Maharashtra India, July 30 ANIBusinessWire India In a move to expand access and empower Indian patients to take charge of their health, Abbott and leading online pharmacy and healthcare platform, 1mg today announced their collaborati...

Pak court forms 2-member bench to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday constituted a two-member bench to hear a review petition filed by the Pakistan government in the case of Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, according to the Pakistani media. The bench comprisin...

John Lewis' funeral set for Atlanta church that MLK once led

When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place for many of those who helped to shape civil rights history. The arc of Lewis legacy of activism will once aga...

UL Issues First Safety Mark for Hyperbaric Chambers in India

Bengaluru Karnataka India, July 30 ANIBusinessWire India UL, a global safety science company, announced that Tekna Manufacturing Private Limited Tekna has earned the UL Mark for its hyperbaric chambers. The hyperbaric chambers cater to user...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020