Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases rise in U.S. Midwest with summer travel, Birx says

The coronavirus outbreak is "moving up" into Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska from the south "because of vacations and other reasons of travel," Deborah Birx told Fox News. Florida reported a record increase in new COVID-19 deaths for a third consecutive day on Thursday, according to the state health department, a day after the nationwide death toll surpassed 150,000, the highest in the world.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:51 IST
Coronavirus cases rise in U.S. Midwest with summer travel, Birx says
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter / Pepfar

Coronavirus infections appear to be picking up in the U.S. Midwest as Americans travel around the country for the summer while the surge in the South shows signs of abating, the coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force said on Thursday. The coronavirus outbreak is "moving up" into Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska from the south "because of vacations and other reasons of travel," Deborah Birx told Fox News.

Florida reported a record increase in new COVID-19 deaths for a third consecutive day on Thursday, according to the state health department, a day after the nationwide death toll surpassed 150,000, the highest in the world. Arizona also reported a record increase in fatalities. The two states had been hotspots with major outbreaks, but new cases have recently slowed in both, according to a Reuters tally.

Among the dead was Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate, according to a statement on his website and Facebook page. Cain was diagnosed with the disease in late June after attending a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally for President Donald Trump, an event where many attendees crowded close together without wearing face masks. Cain tweeted a photo of himself at the event without a mask, surrounded by fellow Trump supporters.

"We're heartbroken, and the world is poorer: Herman Cain has gone to be with the Lord," the statement on his website said. The U.S. outbreak initially centered on the northeastern region around New York, which still has by far the highest number of fatalities of any state at more than 32,000.

On Thursday, Mark Levine, chair of the New York City Council health committee, expressed alarm that cases are rising again in the area, pointing to New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts. "Now, for the first time since spring, cases are rising again in all three," Levine wrote in a series of tweets. "NY is now an island within an island, with warning signs looming on all sides."

The surge and spread in novel coronavirus cases has hampered efforts to recover from an economic crisis brought on by stay-at-home orders and business closures that have thrown millions of Americans out of work. On Thursday, Commerce Department data showed the U.S. economy contracted at its steepest pace since the Great Depression in the second quarter.

The bulk of the historic plunge in gross domestic product occurred in April after businesses, including restaurants, bars, theaters and factories, were shuttered in mid-March to slow the spread of the virus. With the recovery faltering, pressure is mounting for the White House and Congress to agree on a new stimulus package as federal unemployment benefits are set to expire this week.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, blasted the lack of progress on a package and blamed Senate Republicans. "We often talk about paralysis and Washington, gridlock in Washington - this is not gridlock, this is sabotage," he told a daily news briefing.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Grosjean and Hamilton clear the air over anti-racism protests

Lewis Hamilton and Romain Grosjean said on Thursday they had cleared the air after the six-times Formula One champion accused the Haas driver of wanting to drop anti-racism protests.Mercedes driver Hamilton had spoken critically of Grosjean...

Spain agrees investment plan with Airbus in exchange for fewer job losses

Spains government on Thursday said it had agreed to a series of measures with Airbus aimed at propping up the sector and averting job losses after a meeting between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury.Inc...

Over 10 lakh recovered COVID patients, 1.9 times of active cases: Health Ministry

The number of recovered coronavirus patients crossed the 10-lakh mark on Thursday and is now 1.9 times the total active cases while the fatality rate has dropped to 2.21 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said. Addressing a press briefing,...

India, Bangladesh appreciate mutual sensitivity and respect: MEA

India and Bangladesh appreciate mutual sensitivity and respect in building further on their close relationship, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Thursday. The assertion came after Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momens rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020