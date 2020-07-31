Germany puts three virus-hit Spanish regions on high-risk list
Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases on Friday put three Spanish regions, including Catalonia, home to Barcelona, on its list of countries designated high-risk for the novel coronavirus. On Monday, Germany said it would make coronavirus tests mandatory at airports for all returning holidaymakers from high-risk areas.Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-07-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 14:14 IST
Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases on Friday put three Spanish regions, including Catalonia, home to Barcelona, on its list of countries designated high-risk for the novel coronavirus. The three regions are Catalonia, Aragon and Navarre in northern Spain, RKI said.
The summer holiday season has prompted fears that tourists returning from destinations experiencing a surge in new cases like Spain could sow the seeds of a second wave. On Monday, Germany said it would make coronavirus tests mandatory at airports for all returning holidaymakers from high-risk areas.
