Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump planning for U.S. rollout of coronavirus vaccine falling short, officials warn

Last week, a senior Trump administration official told Reuters that Operation Warp Speed, a White House task force first announced https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-vaccine-development in May, was "committed to implementing the (vaccine) plan and distributing medical countermeasures as fast as possible." However, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told a Senate hearing on July 2 that his agency would spearhead the campaign to develop and distribute a vaccine for the new coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:30 IST
Trump planning for U.S. rollout of coronavirus vaccine falling short, officials warn
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As scientists and pharmaceutical companies work at breakneck speed to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, public health officials and senior U.S. lawmakers are sounding alarms about the Trump administration's lack of planning for its nationwide distribution.

The federal government traditionally plays a principal role in funding and overseeing the manufacturing and distribution of new vaccines, which often draw on scarce ingredients and need to be made, stored and transported carefully. There won't be enough vaccine for all 330 million Americans right away, so the government also has a role in deciding who gets it first, and in educating a vaccine-wary https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-vaccine-poll-exclu/exclusive-a-quarter-of-americans-are-hesitant-about-a-coronavirus-vaccine-reuters-ipsos-poll-idUSKBN22X19G public about its potential life saving merits.

Right now, it is unclear who in Washington is in charge of oversight, much less any critical details, some state health officials and members of Congress told Reuters. Last week, a senior Trump administration official told Reuters that Operation Warp Speed, a White House task force first announced https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-vaccine-development in May, was "committed to implementing the (vaccine) plan and distributing medical countermeasures as fast as possible."

However, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told a Senate hearing on July 2 that his agency would spearhead the campaign to develop and distribute a vaccine for the new coronavirus. "This is really the prime responsibility of CDC," he said. Republican Senator Roy Blunt, who chairs a panel overseeing health program funding, is one of several lawmakers pushing for the CDC, which was founded in 1946 to counter malaria, to lead the effort.

"They are the only federal agency with a proven track record of vaccine distribution and long-standing agreements with health departments across the country," Blunt said in a statement in mid-July. HISTORY REPEATING?

The United States leads the world in COVID-related fatalities with more than 150,000 in five months. After underestimating https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-mixed-messages/like-the-flu-trumps-coronavirus-messaging-confuses-public-pandemic-researchers-say-idUSKBN2102GY the virus' threat, President Donald Trump and his advisers are embroiled in internal battles over how to handle the crisis just three months before his re-election bid against Democratic candidate Joe Biden. A July 15-21 Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that only 38% of the public supports Trump's handling of the pandemic.

Health officials and lawmakers say they worry that without thorough planning and coordination with states, the vaccine distribution could be saddled with the same sort of disruptions that led to chronic shortages of coronavirus diagnostic tests and other medical supplies. Washington should be educating people now about vaccination plans in order to build public confidence and avoid confusion, said Senator Patty Murray, the senior Democrat on the health program funding committee.

"What is the priority, who gets it first? First-responders, healthcare workers, those kinds of things," Murray said in a telephone interview. On July 13, Murray published a road map https://www.help.senate.gov/download/murray-vaccines-white-paper-final for vaccine distribution. A poorly executed rollout would mean "we will be sitting here two years from now, three years from now, in the same economic and health position we are today," she said.

STATES IN THE DARK Some state public health officials, meanwhile, say their entreaties to the Trump administration have been unanswered.

"We have not heard anything from the federal government since April 23," Danielle Koenig, health promotion supervisor for the Washington State Department of Health, said in an email. That is when her agency received preliminary guidance on vaccine planning from the CDC.

Immunization experts along with state and local public health officials sent a letter https://cdn.ymaws.com/www.immunizationmanagers.org/resource/resmgr/advocacy_education/letter_to_ows_leaders_june_2.pdf to Operation Warp Speed on June 23 pleading for fresh guidance. States need to know promptly if the federal government will pay for the vaccines, as it did during the H1N1 outbreak in 2009, the letter says. Will alcohol swabs, syringes and personal protective equipment be included? What about record-keeping and refrigeration to store the vaccine and who will deliver it?

So far, there's been no official response, said Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers, one of four organizations that signed the letter. "We urgently await federal, state and local collaborative discussions to identify challenges and plan solutions. A vaccination campaign of this magnitude is unprecedented and it's going to take more than an army," Hannan said on Tuesday, referring to Trump's repeated statements that the U.S. military stands ready to deliver vaccines.

Trump insists everything is in place. "We're all set to march when it comes to the vaccine," Trump said at a White House briefing on Thursday. "... And the delivery system is all set. Logistically we have a general that's all he does is deliver things whether it is soldiers or other items.

"We are way ahead on vaccines, way ahead on therapeutics and when we have it we are all set with our platforms to deliver them very, very quickly," Trump said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence: HC questions police officer for issuing note to probe teams

The Delhi High Court Friday questioned the Special Commissioner of Police for issuing an order to its teams probing the northeast Delhi riots asking them to exercise due care and precaution while making any arrests. The courts questioning c...

219 fresh cases take Tripura's COVID-19 tally to 4,724

Tripura has reported 219 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the states tally to 4,724, a Health Department official said on Friday. The maximum of 92 new cases were found in West Tripura district, followed by 46 in Gomati, 33 in Sepahijala, 24 i...

Rugby-Rebels down Force in extra time to win Australian grudge match

Isi Naisarani barged over for a try in extra time to hand the Melbourne Rebels a 25-20 win over the Western Force in a Super Rugby AU grudge match in Sydney on Friday. Axed from Super Rugby three years ago, the Force were desperate to beat ...

Happy to have experience and young blood in our pace attack: Azhar Ali

Skipper Azhar Ali said he is lucky to have young pacers like Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah at his disposal and the right balance of experience and youth in their pace unit will hold Pakistan in good stead in the Test series against England...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020