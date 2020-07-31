Left Menu
Maharashtra: COVID positive woman gives birth to healthy twins in Pune

A 29-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Pune gave birth to two healthy children at a city hospital on Friday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:55 IST
Doctors at Pune's Municipal corporation hospital holding newly born babies.. Image Credit: ANI

A 29-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Pune gave birth to two healthy children at a city hospital on Friday. The lady was admitted to a private hospital in Pune earlier but upon testing, she was found positive for COVID-19 and hence was shifted to Sonavane hospital on Thursday.

Following this, she gave birth to two healthy children early Friday morning. Government-run Sonavane hospital is dedicated to COVID-19 positive pregnant women in the city.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,48,454 active COVID cases in Maharashtra as it continues to be the worst-affected state. (ANI)

