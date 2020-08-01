Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico to eclipse UK with third highest coronavirus death toll

"Now we're going to continue going out." Lopez Obrador has chastised news organizations for reporting Mexico's rise up the ranks of the global death tally, saying the toll per capita is a fairer representation. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbuam said on Friday the capital would remain at "orange," the second highest alert phase for reopening economic and social activities, after last week warning of a possible surge in cases by October.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 03:29 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 03:29 IST
Mexico to eclipse UK with third highest coronavirus death toll

Mexico is poised to overtake Britain as the country with the third-highest coronavirus death toll as the pandemic reaches new milestones in Latin America and threatens to disrupt efforts to reopen the economy. The unwanted record will place Mexico behind Brazil, Latin America's largest and most populous nation, and the United States. More than 91,000 people have died in Brazil and the U.S. death toll has surpassed 152,000.

Mexico on Thursday recorded 639 additional fatalities to bring its death toll to 46,000, with 416,179 confirmed cases. The United Kingdom has recorded 46,084 deaths and 303,913 cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Mexican officials say the pandemic is likely far more extensive than official figures reflect.

The rising tolls have cemented Latin America's status as one of the epicenters of the virus as cases in the region have doubled over the past month to more than 4.7 million infections. Colombia, where lockdowns are planned through the end of August, passed the 10,000 death benchmark on Friday, tallying 10,105 fatalities. The Andean country is expected to reach 300,000 total cases over the weekend.

While the United Kingdom appears to have put the brakes on the virus, the pandemic shows few signs of slowing in Mexico, which has been trying to restart the economy since late May. "We're opening when we're not yet ready to open," said Rosa Maria del Angel, head of Infectomics and Molecular Pathogenesis at Mexico's National Polytechnic Institute.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who angered some health advocates by refusing to wear a mask in public, said on Friday Mexico plans to go ahead with Independence Day celebrations in the capital's massive Zocalo Square. The Sept. 16 ceremony that celebrates a historic call to revolt known as "El Grito" would be "socially distanced," Lopez Obrador told his daily morning press conference.

"Faced with adversity, with epidemics, with floods, earthquakes, bad governments, we always go out (to celebrate)," he said. "Now we're going to continue going out." Lopez Obrador has chastised news organizations for reporting Mexico's rise up the ranks of the global death tally, saying the toll per capita is a fairer representation.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbuam said on Friday the capital would remain at "orange," the second highest alert phase for reopening economic and social activities, after last week warning of a possible surge in cases by October. The city could still return to tougher measures, she told reporters. "Let's not get ahead of ourselves."

TRENDING

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis revealed, new Titan to appear, get other latest updates

South Africa produces its first ventilators to fight COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-PSG complete domestic treble with League Cup triumph

Paris St Germain completed a domestic treble as they beat Olympique Lyonnais 6-5 on penalties to lift the French League Cup on Friday with the match ending in a 0-0 stalemate after regular and extra time. Second-half substitute Pablo Sarabi...

1st Battalion of NDRF evacuates villagers from flood-affected Gaurang Char village in Kokrajhar

The 1st Battalion of National Disaster Response Force NDRF evacuated villagers from flood-affected Gaurang Char village in Kokrajhar district on Friday. Sixteen search and rescue teams of NDRF are deployed for flood rescue operation in Assa...

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg released from hospital

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital in New York City and has returned home, the Supreme Court said Friday. The court said Ginsburg, 87, is doing well, two days after undergoing a minimally invasive procedure on W...

NFL-Free agent Antonio Brown suspended for eight games

The National Football League NFL on Friday suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 campaign for violating its personal conduct policy. A woman told Sports Illustrated httpswww.si.comnfl2019...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020