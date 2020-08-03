Left Menu
Hospital staff, COVID-19 patients celebrate Raksha Bandhan in Noida

COVID-19 patients spending Raksha Bandhan away from home at hospitals in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar were in for a surprise on Monday, as health care workers greeted them with rakhis and sweets, charging up their festive spirits.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 03-08-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 19:30 IST
COVID-19 patients spending Raksha Bandhan away from home at hospitals in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar were in for a surprise on Monday, as health care workers greeted them with rakhis and sweets, charging up their festive spirits. Rakhis were exchanged between patients and health care workers, who were all dressed up in personal protective equipment (PPE), at two of the biggest COVID-19 facilities in the district – the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and the private Sharda Hospital, officials said.

The festival, which symbolises a bond of protection between a brother and a sister, was also celebrated in some other hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida, they said. Female health care workers including, nurses and doctors, at GIMS and Sharda Hospital tied rakhis on the wrist of male patients. Rakhis were also arranged for female patients who wished to tie them to the male health care workers, officials of the two Greater Noida-located facilities said.

“I was missing home and my family very much today. It's Raksha Bandhan and I am admitted here in the hospital due to COVID-19, away from them. However, I found two new brothers in Dr Vinay and Dr Shreyas. I tied rakhis to them and they also treated me like their own sister on this festival,” Rita Baruah, who is admitted at Sharda Hospital, said. “The other health care workers also ensured that the patients' mood got uplifted and assured us that we would soon defeat coronavirus and go home healthy,” Baruah, around 55, added.

Sharda Hospital spokesperson Ajit Kumar said the hospital had also prepared sweets under the supervision of medical experts for the patients to mark Raksha Bandhan. “The festival was celebrated at the hospital and all health care workers and patients were engaged. The objective was not to make the patients or the frontline workers miss home,” Kumar added.

So far, 4,545 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the second highest among districts in Uttar Pradesh. The recovery rate stood at 82.50 per cent, one of the best in the state, according to official data. Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far recorded 5,509 positive COVID-19 cases, while the number of active cases stood at 921 on Monday. The virus has so far claimed 43 lives in the district, the data showed.

