Italy's tally of new virus cases drops below 200

The number of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Italy fell below 200 for the first time in a week, with 159 cases registered on Monday, according to Health Ministry figures. That brings the total number of cases in Italy to 248,229 and deaths to 35,166.

Lazio, the central region that includes Rome, now has the highest number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in Italy's 20 regions. Health officials said nine of the region's new cases were brought by travelers from Romania, Ukraine, the Dominican Republic, Iran, India, and Bangladesh. Two clusters of infections have also been traced to popular seaside areas near Rome. Monday figures tend to be lower since they often don't include tallies from the weekend.