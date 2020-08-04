Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump nursing home plan limits supply of free COVID-19 tests

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 10:43 IST
Trump nursing home plan limits supply of free COVID-19 tests
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration's plan to provide every nursing home with a fast COVID-19 testing machine comes with an asterisk: The government won't supply enough test kits to check staff and residents beyond an initial couple of rounds. A program that sounded like a game changer when it was announced last month at the White House is now prompting concerns that it could turn into another unfulfilled promise for nursing homes, whose residents and staff represent a tiny share of the US population but account for as many as 4 in 10 coronavirus deaths, according to some estimates.

"I think the biggest fear is that the instruments may be delivered but it won't do any good, if you don't have the test kits," said George Linial, president of LeadingAge of Texas, a branch of a national group representing nonprofit nursing homes and other providers of elder care. The weekly cost of testing employees could range from more than $19,000 to nearly $38,000, according to estimates by the national organisation. LeadingAge is urging the administration to set up a nationwide testing program to take over from the current patchwork of state and local arrangements.

The Trump administration responds that nursing homes could cover the cost of ongoing testing from a $5 billion pot provided by Congress, and allocated to the facilities by the White House. Adm. Brett Giroir, the Health and Human Services department's "testing czar," recently told reporters that the government would only supply enough kits to test residents once and staff twice. But Giroir said officials have made arrangements with the manufacturers so nursing homes can order their own tests, for much less than they are currently spending.

Giroir acknowledged that the administration's effort to provide at least one fast-testing machine to each of the nation's 15,400 nursing homes is a work in progress, but said it's a top priority nonetheless. "This is not wrapped up with a bow on it," Giroir told reporters on a recent call. "We (are) doing this as aggressively as possible." The program is on track to deliver 2,400 fast-test machines and hundreds of thousands of test kits by mid-August, Giroir said, with the devices and supplies first going to nursing homes in virus hot spots. However, informational materials from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, say getting a machine to every nursing home could take 14 weeks. That would mean deliveries may not be completed until early November. In Texas alone there are more than 1,200 nursing homes, Linial said, and only a few dozen have gotten them.

"Part of the problem is resources and a lack of clarity about who pays for this in the future," said Tamara Konetzka, a research professor at the University of Chicago, who specializes in long-term care issues. "Doing one round of testing doesn't really solve the problem in a pandemic that could last months or years." Back in the spring, the first White House plan to test all nursing home residents for the coronavirus fell flat. It amounted to a call for states to carry out the testing, and some ignored it.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Tripura CM tests negative for COVID-19 as two family members contract disease

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19 even as two members of his family have contracted the disease. Deb, however, has quarantined himself at his residence for the next seven days.Two of my family m...

12 deaths, 1,286 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

As many as 1,286 more COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Telangana on Monday, said the State Government. With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 68,946 including 18,708 active cases. Whil...

8 deaths, 551 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

A total of 551 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths have been reported from Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed. With this, Rajasthan now has a total of 46,106 positive cases, including 13,222 active cases a...

Australian state to impose hefty fines to compel COVID-19 isolation

Australias second-most populous state Victoria said on Tuesday that anyone breaking COVID-19 isolation orders will face hefty fines, as high as A20,000 14,250, and that more military personnel will be deployed to fight the spread of the vir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020