President Donald Trump said the coronavirus outbreak is as under control as it can get in the United States, where at least 155,000 people have died amid a patchy response to the public health crisis that has failed to stem a rise in cases.

EUROPE * Greece's top scientific adviser warned against complacency over risks lurking from the coronavirus after the country reported its highest single-day increase in infections in weeks.

* Denmark should not allow nightclubs and music venues to reopen given a recent increase in cases and should pause a planned fourth phase of relaxing lockdown measures, its state epidemiologist said. * Young people who are hitting nightclubs and beaches are leading a rise in fresh coronavirus cases across the world, with the proportion of those aged 15 to 24 who are infected rising three-fold in about five months, the World Health Organization said.

AMERICAS * A bipartisan group of state attorneys general urged the U.S. government to allow other companies to make Gilead Sciences' COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir.

* COVID-19 is interrupting vaccination programs and frontline care for other diseases which risked wiping out years of health progress in the Americas, the WHO's regional director said. * Negotiations between congressional Democrats and the White House on a new round of coronavirus relief have begun to move in the right direction, though the two sides remain far apart, the U.S. Senate's top Democrat said.

* Venezuela capital Caracas' largest produce market is at the center of a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, but cash-strapped merchants refuse to stop hawking food there for the city's 5 million residents, many of whom are starving. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Vietnam reported 28 new infections and two deaths, while the capital Hanoi said it lacked the rapid testing kits it needs to continue mass screening for cases amid a new outbreak. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The number of people who have died from the virus in Yemen has reached 500, according to a Reuters tally, although aid organizations say the death toll is probably much higher. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The National Institutes of Health said it would launch two trials to evaluate antibody COVID-19 drugs and follow these up with trials for other experimental therapies in patients with the disease. * Novavax Inc said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced antibodies against the coronavirus and appears to be safe, according to initial data from a small, early-stage clinical trial.

* Brazilian officials say they can start making COVID-19 vaccines developed by British and Chinese researchers within a year. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Expectations for second- and third-quarter corporate profits are deteriorating in Europe, Refinitiv data showed. * Black-owned U.S. businesses have failed at a disproportionately higher rate than those owned by whites during the pandemic, the New York Federal Reserve said.