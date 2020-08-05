FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
President Donald Trump said the coronavirus outbreak is as under control as it can get in the United States, where at least 155,000 people have died amid a patchy response to the public health crisis that has failed to stem a rise in cases.
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.
EUROPE * Greece's top scientific adviser warned against complacency over risks lurking from the coronavirus after the country reported its highest single-day increase in infections in weeks.
* Denmark should not allow nightclubs and music venues to reopen given a recent increase in cases and should pause a planned fourth phase of relaxing lockdown measures, its state epidemiologist said. * Young people who are hitting nightclubs and beaches are leading a rise in fresh coronavirus cases across the world, with the proportion of those aged 15 to 24 who are infected rising three-fold in about five months, the World Health Organization said.
AMERICAS * A bipartisan group of state attorneys general urged the U.S. government to allow other companies to make Gilead Sciences' COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir.
* COVID-19 is interrupting vaccination programs and frontline care for other diseases which risked wiping out years of health progress in the Americas, the WHO's regional director said. * Negotiations between congressional Democrats and the White House on a new round of coronavirus relief have begun to move in the right direction, though the two sides remain far apart, the U.S. Senate's top Democrat said.
* Venezuela capital Caracas' largest produce market is at the center of a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, but cash-strapped merchants refuse to stop hawking food there for the city's 5 million residents, many of whom are starving. ASIA-PACIFIC
* Vietnam reported 28 new infections and two deaths, while the capital Hanoi said it lacked the rapid testing kits it needs to continue mass screening for cases amid a new outbreak. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* The number of people who have died from the virus in Yemen has reached 500, according to a Reuters tally, although aid organizations say the death toll is probably much higher. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* The National Institutes of Health said it would launch two trials to evaluate antibody COVID-19 drugs and follow these up with trials for other experimental therapies in patients with the disease. * Novavax Inc said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced antibodies against the coronavirus and appears to be safe, according to initial data from a small, early-stage clinical trial.
* Brazilian officials say they can start making COVID-19 vaccines developed by British and Chinese researchers within a year. ECONOMIC FALLOUT
* Expectations for second- and third-quarter corporate profits are deteriorating in Europe, Refinitiv data showed. * Black-owned U.S. businesses have failed at a disproportionately higher rate than those owned by whites during the pandemic, the New York Federal Reserve said.
