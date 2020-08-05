Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kwara Deputy Governor and wife, Abieyuwa Alabi test positive for COVID-19

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 05-08-2020 08:45 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 08:45 IST
Kwara Deputy Governor and wife, Abieyuwa Alabi test positive for COVID-19
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (Kayode Alabi)

The Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee, Kayode Alabi and his wife, Abieyuwa Alabi, has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement issued on August 4 by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary and Spokesperson said that Alabi and his wife underwent the COVID-19 test after they showed slight symptoms of the virus and the tests were positive.

On August 3, 2020, the deputy governor and Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee, Kayode Alabi, and his wife, Abieyuwa, underwent the COVID-19 test after they showed slight symptoms of the virus.

"The results of their test are positive. The couple is very stable and in high spirit, and are now undergoing standard management protocols supervised by the government's medical team," he said.

"Immediate contact tracing and tests, among other safety protocols, are being done for persons who have met with the couple in the past few days.

The government wished the second couple and all other quick recoveries.

The announcement comes a few weeks after Adisa Logun, Chief of Staff to Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Governor of Kwara State, died of COVID-19 complications.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: Doncic, Mavs nip Kings in OT

Luka Doncic capped a 34-point, 20-rebound, 12-assist triple-double with an inside basket to break a tie with 157 remaining in overtime Tuesday afternoon as the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the Sacramento Kings for a 114-110 victory at HP Fiel...

Astros pound Bumgarner, Diamondbacks

Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa hit their second home runs of the season, and the Houston Astros took advantage of Arizona Diamondbacks ace Madison Bumgarners control problems in an 8-2 win Tuesday night in Phoenix. George Springer drove in t...

Kashmir in security lockdown on anniversary of abrogation of privileges

India corralled politicians in their homes and bolstered security on the streets of Kashmirs main city of Srinagar on Wednesday to prevent violent protests on the anniversary of the governments revocation of the Himalayan regions autonomy.P...

Union Education Minister to inaugurate the global virtual conference on reimagining and transforming the university

New Delhi India Aug 5 ANINewsVoir OP Jindal Global University JGU and International Institute for Higher Education Research and Capacity Building IIHEd present to the world a truly global conference on August 6th and 7th, 2020 on Reimaginin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020