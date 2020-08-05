Kwara Deputy Governor and wife, Abieyuwa Alabi test positive for COVID-19

The Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee, Kayode Alabi and his wife, Abieyuwa Alabi, has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement issued on August 4 by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary and Spokesperson said that Alabi and his wife underwent the COVID-19 test after they showed slight symptoms of the virus and the tests were positive.

"The results of their test are positive. The couple is very stable and in high spirit, and are now undergoing standard management protocols supervised by the government's medical team," he said.

"Immediate contact tracing and tests, among other safety protocols, are being done for persons who have met with the couple in the past few days.

The government wished the second couple and all other quick recoveries.

The announcement comes a few weeks after Adisa Logun, Chief of Staff to Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Governor of Kwara State, died of COVID-19 complications.