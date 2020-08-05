Record 61 COVID deaths in Bengal; highest one-day spike of

West Bengal on Wednesday witnessed record 61 people succumbing to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 1,846, the health department said. The coronavirus caseload also went up to 83,800 after the state reported the highest single-day spike of 2,816 new infections, the department said in a bulletin.

Since Tuesday, 2,078 people have recovered from the disease. The number of active patients stood at 22,992, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 24,047 samples have been tested in the state..