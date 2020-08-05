Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Monitoring panels submit reports; suggest early recognition, transfer of patients to ICU

It also stated that at the hospital, high-risk cases should be transferred to ICU/HDU (High-dependency unit) at the earliest sign of deterioration on the basis of N/L ratio, qSOFA, raised inflammatory markers/ Trop T, adding that number of COVID-19 ICU beds may be increased in case there is a second wave. For Lok Nayak Hospital, the panel said, "Early warning scorecards should be used to ensure prompt detection and shifting of patients from the wards to the critical areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:24 IST
COVID-19: Monitoring panels submit reports; suggest early recognition, transfer of patients to ICU

Four death monitoring committees constituted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to analyse the high mortality rate in ten COVID-19 hospitals on Wednesday submitted reports suggesting measures like early recognition and transfer of patients to ICU, and use of plasma at the initial stage. In a statement, the government said that the chief minister, who held a meeting with representatives of these committees set up on July 31, said that all steps should be taken to bring deaths to zero in the city.

The Delhi government has decided to implement various suggestions given by the four committees to reduce death rate in hospitals. During the inspection by the committees, it was found that the death rate in all these hospitals has decreased as compared to earlier. For Delhi government-run GTB hospital, suggestions were made that COVID-19 wards should be equipped with high-flow nasal oxygen therapy (HFNO) or BiPAP machines for early intervention besides early recognition and transfer of sick patients to ICU, and increased use of convalescent plasma early in the disease process.

About Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, one of the committees said that early warning scorecards should be used to ensure prompt detection and shifting of patients from the wards to the critical areas, it stated. It also stated that at the hospital, high-risk cases should be transferred to ICU/HDU (High-dependency unit) at the earliest sign of deterioration on the basis of N/L ratio, qSOFA, raised inflammatory markers/ Trop T, adding that number of COVID-19 ICU beds may be increased in case there is a second wave.

For Lok Nayak Hospital, the panel said, "Early warning scorecards should be used to ensure prompt detection and shifting of patients from the wards to the critical areas. High-risk cases should be transferred to ICU/ HDU at the earliest sign of deterioration on the basis of N/L ratio, qSOFA..." Making suggestions for Ganga Ram Hospital, the panel said that there should be early detection of complications in patients on prolonged ventilation and the management should be accordingly.

For Sir Balaji Action Medical Institute and Jaipur Golden Hospital, a suggestion was made that early application of HFNC (High-flow nasal cannula) is desirable and will help in improving patient outcome, the government said in the statement..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Babar helps Pakistan to 139-2 in 1st test against Englandmanches

Pakistans Babar Azam reached a half-century on a rain-affected first day of the opening test against England with the tourists reaching 139-2 at stumps on Wednesday. Already an established white-ball star, Babar arrived in England with a fa...

At least 30 injured in grenade attack in Pakistan at Kashmir rally

At least 30 people were injured in a grenade attack on a rally in Karachi on Wednesday, as Pakistan marked the first anniversary of Indias revocation of Kashmirs semi-autonomy.The wounded were rushed to different hospitals, where one was in...

White House and congressional Democrats talk coronavirus, Postal budget woes

Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress and White House officials added a new thread to negotiations on a new round of coronavirus relief on Wednesday, with a briefing on how the budget-strapped Postal Service was coping with election-related de...

Floods: 5-year-old girl among 22 rescued in Palghar by police

The Palghar rural police saved 22 people, including a five-year-old girl who remained atop a tree for over four hours after heavy rains caused floods in parts of the district, police said on Wednesday. At Talasari in Palghar, the Darota Kal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020